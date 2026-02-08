This mango and cashew cheesecake works well when you want a dessert you can prep ahead and forget about. It suits dinner parties, birthdays, or any meal that calls for a vibrant finish. The no-bake format keeps things simple. You mix, chill, and slice when ready. The flavor leans creamy and tropical, with ginger and mango doing most of the work. It stays fully plant-based and offers a solid protein boost for a dessert.

This recipe comes from Jeffrey Boadi’s new cookbook, Plant Fuel. The base uses oats, ginger biscuits, dates, and seeds for texture and warmth. Then, the filling blends cashews, silken tofu, coconut cream, and mango into a smooth set layer. Agar agar gives structure without baking, while the addition of maple syrup sweetens the dessert gently. Finally, the topping adds a sharp mango and lime finish that cuts through the richness of creamy cashews.

Read more: Try These Dairy-Free Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

Serve this cheesecake straight from the fridge and slice it clean to keep portions neat. The texture holds up for about three days in the fridge.

Making a no-bake mango and cashew cheesecake

Try this mango and cashew cheesecake for a smooth, no-bake vegan dessert. Ginger, mango, and citrus pair with a creamy, high-protein filling that works well for make-ahead serving. No ratings yet Duration 3 hours hrs 45 minutes mins Prep Time 45 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the base: 100 g rolled oats

80 g ginger biscuits

50 g pumpkin seeds

8 medjool dates pitted

4 tbsp coconut oil melted For the filling: 100 g cashews

1 tbsp agar agar powder

150 g of fresh mango puréed

3–4 tbsp maple syrup adjust to taste

½ lemon juiced

1 tsp vanilla extract

200 g silken tofu

200 ml canned coconut cream For the topping: 1 tbsp agar agar powder

250 g fresh mango puréed

4 limes juiced

3 tbsp maple syrup Instructions Soak the cashews for the filling for at least 2 hours (or in just-boiled water for 10 minutes), then drain.

To make the base, combine the rolled oats, ginger biscuits, pumpkin seeds and pitted dates in a food processor.

Process until the mixture becomes a sticky, crumbly texture. Add the melted coconut oil and process again to combine.

Press the mixture firmly into the base of a lined springform cake tin measuring either 18 or 20cm in diameter. Chill in the fridge while you prepare the filling.

In a small saucepan, vigorously whisk the agar agar powder, mango purée, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla extract. Heat for 3–5 minutes until the mixture simmers.

Drain the tofu and add to a jug blender with the coconut cream and soaked, drained cashews. Blend until completely smooth and creamy.

Add the warm agar agar mixture and blend again.

Pour the mixture over the chilled base and spread evenly. Return to the fridge to set for at least 2 hours (although overnight is best).

For the gel topping, combine the agar agar powder, mango purée, lime juice and maple syrup in a small saucepan and simmer for 2–3 minutes, stirring continuously.

Allow the gel to cool, then gently pour it over the set cheesecake. Chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour until the topping firms up.

Extract taken from Plant Fuel by Jeffrey Boadi (Bloomsbury, £22 Hardback) Photography © Clare Winfield

Read more: Coconut Milk Dark Chocolate Mousse