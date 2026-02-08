X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

High-Protein Mango And Cashew Cheesecake

This creamy and flavorful tropical cheesecake is a plant-based dessert waiting to be eaten

By

2 Minutes Read

mango and cashew cheesecake with ginger biscuits, tofu, dates, and maple syrup This dessert is fresh, smooth, and creamy - Media Credit: Clare Winfield
This mango and cashew cheesecake works well when you want a dessert you can prep ahead and forget about. It suits dinner parties, birthdays, or any meal that calls for a vibrant finish. The no-bake format keeps things simple. You mix, chill, and slice when ready. The flavor leans creamy and tropical, with ginger and mango doing most of the work. It stays fully plant-based and offers a solid protein boost for a dessert.

This recipe comes from Jeffrey Boadi’s new cookbook, Plant Fuel. The base uses oats, ginger biscuits, dates, and seeds for texture and warmth. Then, the filling blends cashews, silken tofu, coconut cream, and mango into a smooth set layer. Agar agar gives structure without baking, while the addition of maple syrup sweetens the dessert gently. Finally, the topping adds a sharp mango and lime finish that cuts through the richness of creamy cashews.

Serve this cheesecake straight from the fridge and slice it clean to keep portions neat. The texture holds up for about three days in the fridge.

Making a no-bake mango and cashew cheesecake

Try this mango and cashew cheesecake for a smooth, no-bake vegan dessert. Ginger, mango, and citrus pair with a creamy, high-protein filling that works well for make-ahead serving.
mango and cashew cheesecake with ginger biscuits, tofu, dates, and maple syrup
No ratings yet
Duration3 hours 45 minutes
Prep Time45 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

For the base:
  • 100 g rolled oats
  • 80 g ginger biscuits
  • 50 g pumpkin seeds
  • 8 medjool dates pitted
  • 4 tbsp coconut oil melted
For the filling:
  • 100 g cashews
  • 1 tbsp agar agar powder
  • 150 g of fresh mango puréed
  • 3–4 tbsp maple syrup adjust to taste
  • ½ lemon juiced
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 200 g silken tofu
  • 200 ml canned coconut cream
For the topping:
  • 1 tbsp agar agar powder
  • 250 g fresh mango puréed
  • 4 limes juiced
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions

  • Soak the cashews for the filling for at least 2 hours (or in just-boiled water for 10 minutes), then drain.
  • To make the base, combine the rolled oats, ginger biscuits, pumpkin seeds and pitted dates in a food processor.
  • Process until the mixture becomes a sticky, crumbly texture. Add the melted coconut oil and process again to combine.
  • Press the mixture firmly into the base of a lined springform cake tin measuring either 18 or 20cm in diameter. Chill in the fridge while you prepare the filling.
  • In a small saucepan, vigorously whisk the agar agar powder, mango purée, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla extract. Heat for 3–5 minutes until the mixture simmers.
  • Drain the tofu and add to a jug blender with the coconut cream and soaked, drained cashews. Blend until completely smooth and creamy.
  • Add the warm agar agar mixture and blend again.
  • Pour the mixture over the chilled base and spread evenly. Return to the fridge to set for at least 2 hours (although overnight is best).
  • For the gel topping, combine the agar agar powder, mango purée, lime juice and maple syrup in a small saucepan and simmer for 2–3 minutes, stirring continuously.
  • Allow the gel to cool, then gently pour it over the set cheesecake. Chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour until the topping firms up.

Extract taken from Plant Fuel by Jeffrey Boadi (Bloomsbury, £22 Hardback) Photography © Clare Winfield

Jeffrey Boadi

Jeffrey Boadi is a passionate wellness advocate and plant-based nutrition expert dedicated to transforming lives through the power of whole foods and healthy, mindful living. With a deep commitment to educating others, Jeffrey uses his platform to break down the complexities of health and wellness, making living well accessible and sustainable for all. Through his engaging content, public speaking, and thought leadership, he inspires individuals to embrace plant-based lifestyles and other health-promoting activities that nurture both body and mind, while promoting long-term health, vitality, and well-being.

