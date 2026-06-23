Dried mango gets a completely different treatment in this smoky chipotle mango jerky from Romy London. The sweet fruit gets coated in a smoky, spicy marinade with chipotle, lime, tamari, and maple syrup before drying in the oven until chewy. The result lands somewhere between sweet and savory with a little heat running through it.

The mango stays slightly soft rather than crisp, which makes it a fun snack to keep around for road trips, hiking, or busy afternoons. Smoked paprika and cumin help deepen the flavor, while lime keeps everything bright. Using tamari instead of soy sauce also keeps the recipe gluten-free. It takes a little time in the oven, but the prep itself stays simple.

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This is also one of those recipes that feels unexpected in a good way. Mango often ends up in smoothies or desserts, but here it becomes something much more vibrant. The chewy texture and smoky flavor make it feel different from a typical fruit snack.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Here’s how to make your own mango jerky

This smoky chipotle mango jerky turns dried mango into a chewy snack with smoky spice and citrus flavor. Using tamari keeps it gluten-free, while the sweet and savory balance makes it stand out from standard fruit snacks. No ratings yet Duration 2 hours hrs Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 150-200 g dried mango slices thin strips

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

1-2 tbsp chipotle paste adjust to heat preference

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground cumin

Pinch of garlic powder

Pinch of fine salt Instructions In a small bowl, whisk together the tamari, lime juice, maple syrup, chipotle paste, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder and salt until smooth.

Place the dried mango slices into a resealable food bag or shallow dish. Pour in the marinade and swish or stir until the mango is evenly coated. Seal/cover and leave to marinate for 20-30 minutes at room temperature.

Set your oven to its lowest temperature (ideally 80-90°C fan) and line a large baking tray with parchment.

Arrange the mango slices on the tray in a single layer, not overlapping. Bake for 1–2 hours, flipping halfway through, until the strips are chewy and dry to the touch but not brittle.

Allow the jerky to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 2-3 days, or refrigerate for longer freshness (up to a week).

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