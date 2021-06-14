Abbot's Butcher

Abbot’s Butcher believe in celebrating the power of simple, clean food. That’s why they use only the highest quality ingredients to craft their plant-based proteins, and why they choose to be thoughtful and responsible in all they do. This is about a return to craftsmanship, and forging a way back to good food. Because good food not only delights the senses, it reawakens the connection between you and what’s on your plate. So let’s indulge in all that nature has to offer, and together, cultivate something better. More by Abbot's Butcher