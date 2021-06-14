Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Charred, tender Chick’n tacos topped with homemade mango salsa and garnished with fresh cilantro and a hint of lime.
Duration14 mins
Cook Time7 mins
Prep Time7 mins
Servings4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 pack Abbot’s Butcher Slow Roasted Chick’n
  • 1 mango peel skin & cut into small cubes
  • 1 onion (red) diced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper
  • 1 lime juice of
  • 1/2 cup cliantro chopped
  • sea salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • flour tortillas

Instructions

  • Cook the Chick’n according to its package instructions. Season with sea salt and pepper and set aside.
  • In a mixing bowl, add the mango, red onion, red bell pepper, and cilantro. Mix the salsa ingredients together, squeeze in the lime juice and sprinkle with sea salt to taste.
  • Char the flour tortillas on the stove top.
  • Use a spoon to load each tortilla with Chick’n, then top each with mango salsa.
  • Garnish the tacos with cilantro, serve with lime wedges and enjoy!
