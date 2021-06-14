Reading Time: < 1 minute
Ingredients
- 1 pack Abbot’s Butcher Slow Roasted Chick’n
- 1 mango peel skin & cut into small cubes
- 1 onion (red) diced
- 1/2 red bell pepper
- 1 lime juice of
- 1/2 cup cliantro chopped
- sea salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- flour tortillas
Instructions
Cook the Chick’n according to its package instructions. Season with sea salt and pepper and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, add the mango, red onion, red bell pepper, and cilantro. Mix the salsa ingredients together, squeeze in the lime juice and sprinkle with sea salt to taste.
Char the flour tortillas on the stove top.
Use a spoon to load each tortilla with Chick’n, then top each with mango salsa.
Garnish the tacos with cilantro, serve with lime wedges and enjoy!
You can find Abbot’s Butcher Slow Roasted Chick’n here.