Heading into the winter months, it’s always a good idea to treat yourself during those cold, early mornings. What better way to do that than by making Romy London’s cranberry and orange breakfast loaf? This citrusy treat pairs beautifully with coffee, tea, or even a festive hot chocolate.

Whether you enjoy it first thing in the morning or as a mid-morning snack, this loaf will lift your spirits as the temperature drops. Have a couple of slices with your favorite vegan spread – nut butter or vegan Nutella are excellent choices. For extra tang, pair it with fresh fruit; any berry will complement this loaf perfectly. This breakfast loaf is bound to be a hit all December so be sure to give it a try.

Cranberry and orange breakfast loaf

Sweet, citrusy, and easy to make, this cranberry and orange loaf makes for a wonderful start to your day. No ratings yet Cook Time 50 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients 250 g plain flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp salt

100 g caster sugar

60 ml vegetable oil or melted coconut oil

120 ml orange juice freshly squeezed if possible

Zest of 1 orange

120 ml almond milk or other plant-based milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

100 g dried cranberries For serving Almond butter optional, for spreading

Fresh fruit for topping Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease and line a loaf tin with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, and salt.

In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, vegetable oil, orange juice, orange zest, almond milk, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Gently fold in the dried cranberries.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top. Bake in the preheated oven for 45-55 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let the loaf cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Slice the loaf and enjoy with a generous spread of almond butter & topped with fresh berries.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

