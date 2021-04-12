Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Looking for a way to liven up your lemon cake recipes? We think you'll agree, the added coconut makes this cake one not to be missed!
Duration45 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Prep Time10 mins
Servings10 people

Ingredients

Dry
  • 260 g flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • pinch salt
Wet
  • 150 g sugar
  • 90 ml vegetable oil
  • 125 ml lemon juice (about 4 lemons)
  • 1 lemon (zest of)
  • 150 g coconut yogurt
  • 50 g desiccated coconut
Glaze
  • 8 tbsp icing sugar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
Decorate
  • lemon zest
  • desiccated coconut

Instructions

  • 1.Preheat the oven at 180°C and line a parchment paper in a loaf tin (14x24cm).
  • 2.In a bowl, sieve the dry ingredients and combine.
  • 3.In a separate bowl, add all the wet ingredients and whisk to combine well.
  • 4.Add the dry ingredients into the wet and combine well.
  • 5.Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 35-40 min.
  • 6.Let it cool for at least an hour before you add the glaze or cut.
  • 7.If you are adding a glaze, combine the lemon juice with the icing sugar in a bowl and pour over the cake (it must be cold).
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food.

Find the original recipe here.

Natlicious Food

Natali is a plant-based recipe developer and food blogger who grew up in Cyprus. Around August 2017, Natali decided to change her whole diet, and turned to plant-based living. Natali is now determined to cook the tastiest food she has ever eaten! And you are allowed on this journey with her!