Looking for a way to liven up your lemon cake recipes? We think you'll agree, the added coconut makes this cake one not to be missed!

Duration 45 mins Cook Time 35 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 10 people

Ingredients Dry 260 g flour

1 tsp baking powder

pinch salt Wet 150 g sugar

90 ml vegetable oil

125 ml lemon juice (about 4 lemons)

1 lemon (zest of)

150 g coconut yogurt

50 g desiccated coconut Glaze 8 tbsp icing sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice Decorate lemon zest

desiccated coconut

Instructions 1.Preheat the oven at 180°C and line a parchment paper in a loaf tin (14x24cm).

2.In a bowl, sieve the dry ingredients and combine.

3.In a separate bowl, add all the wet ingredients and whisk to combine well.

4.Add the dry ingredients into the wet and combine well.

5.Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 35-40 min.

6.Let it cool for at least an hour before you add the glaze or cut.

7.If you are adding a glaze, combine the lemon juice with the icing sugar in a bowl and pour over the cake (it must be cold).