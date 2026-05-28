Vegan Poached Raspberry Apple With White Chocolate Sauce

This poached raspberry apple is a warm dessert made with whole fruit and a simple sauce. The apples cook gently in a raspberry syrup that turns bright and slightly sharp. Raspberries and apples work well together, with the berries adding contrast to the soft, mild fruit. This is a good option for winter or cooler evenings when warm desserts make more sense than chilled ones.

A vegan white chocolate sauce finishes the dish. Melted with plant-based cream, the chocolate becomes smooth and easy to pour. It adds sweetness and richness without covering up the fruit. The sauce works alongside the raspberry syrup rather than replacing it, so you can taste each element with every bite.

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Serve this poached raspberry apple warm after dinner or for a small gathering. Spoon the sauce onto the plate, place the apple on top, and finish with some of the raspberry liquid. It’s simple to prepare and easy to serve straight away.

Make the raspberry poached apple dessert

This poached raspberry apple combines tender fruit with a raspberry syrup and vegan white chocolate sauce. It’s a warm dessert suited to winter meals or casual dinners. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the poached apples 2 apples large, peeled

250 g frozen raspberries refreshed in boiling water

200 ml water

25 g coconut sugar or soft brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract optional For the white chocolate sauce 100 g vegan white chocolate ideally not baking chips

50 ml vegan double cream oat-based or plant double, warmed. E.g. Oatly Whippable Cream Instructions Make the raspberry poaching liquor Add the raspberries, water and sugar to a saucepan.

Blend until smooth, then place over a medium heat and bring to a gentle boil. Poach the apples Carefully add the peeled apples to the raspberry liquor.

Reduce the heat to a steady simmer and cook for 10–12 minutes, turning the apples occasionally, until tender all the way through when pierced with a knife.

Remove the apples from the pan and set aside, keeping the liquor warm. Prepare the white chocolate sauce Break the vegan white chocolate into a heatproof bowl.

Melt gently in the microwave in 20-second bursts, stirring between each, until smooth.

Warm the vegan cream in a small pan or microwave (hot but not boiling).

Slowly stir the warm cream into the melted chocolate until glossy and smooth. Assemble Spoon a little white chocolate sauce onto each plate.

Place a poached apple on top and drizzle with some of the raspberry liquor.

Serve warm.

The apples used in this recipe are JAZZ™ apples. This year marks the variety’s 20th anniversary of being grown in the UK. They’re known for their crisp texture and sweet-tart flavor.

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