Released today, Batch by Calum Harris includes this flourless chocolate pistachio raspberry torte, a gluten-free vegan dessert built around chocolate, nuts, and fruit. The torte skips flour and instead uses ground almonds and cocoa to create structure. Melted dark chocolate and silken tofu form a dense, smooth base. Raspberries bring sharp contrast, while pistachios add texture. The result is a firm torte that slices cleanly after chilling.

The batter combines chocolate, vegan butter, tofu, maple syrup, and sugar to create a thick mixture. Ground almonds help hold the shape, while cocoa deepens the flavor. The torte bakes until set but keeps a soft center. After cooling, it turns firm enough to handle. A simple ganache made with chocolate and coconut milk coats the top, and extra raspberries and pistachios finish the surface.

Read more: High-Protein Mango And Cashew Cheesecake

Serve this flourless chocolate pistachio raspberry torte chilled. It works for gatherings, as it slices into clean portions and holds its shape. Make it ahead and store it in the fridge, then serve when ready.

Make the gluten-free torte

Try this flourless chocolate pistachio raspberry torte for a gluten-free vegan dessert with chocolate, raspberries, and pistachios, finished with a smooth ganache. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 10 Ingredients 300g/10 ½ oz dark/bittersweet chocolate 70% or above

125g/4 ½ oz vegan butter

150g/5 ½ oz (½ carton) silken tofu

150ml/5fl oz/ ¾ cup maple syrup

110g/3 ¾ oz/ ½ cup plus 1 tbsp caster/superfine sugar

150g/5 ½ oz/1 ½ cups ground almonds

75g/2 ½ oz shelled pistachios

50g/1 ¾ oz cocoa or cacao powder

200g/7oz fresh raspberries

50g/1 ¾ oz coconut milk Instructions Set thy oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4 please. Line the base of a 25cm/10in diameter round cake tin/pan, or a loaf tin with a sheet of baking paper.

I’ll then ask you to set aside 100g/3½oz of your chocolate and melt the remaining 200g/7oz in a microwave with the butter for 1 minute at 900W. Mix that melted buttery chocolate concoction in a large food processor with the following: silken tofu, maple syrup, sugar, ground almonds, half the pistachios and the cocoa or cacao powder. You shall then have a batter that resembles a cake batter. Stir in half the raspberries, without fear they’ll burst and break up a bit.

Carefully pour the batter into the lined tin; you are not a child with a sugar rush. Now bake it for 45 minutes (50 minutes if using a loaf tin) or until you poke a skewer in and the batter doesn’t really stick to it. Do not worry if it still looks raw, that’s the point of the torte.

Leave the torte to chill the f**k out for 45 minutes. In that time you could do a crossword, figure out if your shower head needs a clean, or perhaps browse another recipe you might like for dinner. You should also melt that remaining chocolate in a microwaveable bowl, then stir in the coconut milk to make a ganache; ideally do that 5 minutes or so before the chill time is done. Also, crumble up the remaining pistachios with a knife or by whizzing them quickly in the food processor.

The tricky bit is here. This is a one shot, one opportunity, not messing up kind of moment. You’re going to put a serving plate or a plate big enough to cover the top of the tin over the tin. Then, take a deep breath and gently flip over the tin, holding the plate tight. Gently lift the tin so you’re left with the torte and the baking paper, then carefully peel the paper off.

Pour the ganache over the top of the torte, then decorate with the remaining raspberries and pistachios that survived the X Factor boot camp. Leave it to set in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight, or for 2 days – I don’t mind. BUT what I do mind is that you slice up and serve this with your friends or family and watch them congratulate you with an obligatory pat on your head, like a good boy or good girl. STORAGE Keeps for up to 5 days in an airtight container, in the fridge. When storing, try not to stack slices on top of each other, unless you put some baking paper in between each slice.

Republished with permission from Batch: Prep Ahead. Easy Meals. All Plants. by Calum Harris, published by Carnival, out May 7, 2026.

Read more: This Vegan Bakewell Cake Is Amazingly Fluffy And Flavorful