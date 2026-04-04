7 Easter Desserts To Sweeten The Occasion

Easter desserts are a big part of the holiday, from chocolate treats to baked goods shared at the table. These vegan Easter desserts keep those traditions while using plant-based ingredients. You can still make cakes, cookies, and sweet breads without eggs or dairy.

This list of Easter treats brings together simple recipes that work for gatherings or smaller meals at home. Some focus on chocolate, while others use fruit, pastry, or classic baking methods. Many are easy to prepare and rely on ingredients you likely already have.

Read more: 10 Cozy Vegan Bakes For Afternoon Tea

Whether you want something sliceable, shareable, or easy to portion, these recipes cover a range of options you’ll enjoy near or on Easter weekend.

Vegan apple cake

Matt Russell This apple and cinnamon spice-infused cake is sure to impress

Starting this list of Easter desserts is a classic apple cake made with plant-based ingredients. It comes from Philip Khoury and has a cinnamon and apple-flavored sponge. To top the cake, oat crumble and a dusting of icing sugar.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Easter egg blondies

Give Me Plant Food Everyone will love these bake-at-home dairy-free Easter treats

These Easter egg blondies from Stine Anderson combine dairy-free Easter eggs with rich and marbled blondies. The recipe is simple, taking only 30 minutes to make and bake.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Easter plait

Romy London If you’re a marzipan fan, you’ll love this recipe

For something more traditional, make this vegan Easter plait by Romy London. The bread is filled with marzipan and has a marmalade coating. The bread is sweet and pretty enough to serve to guests with tea and coffee.

Find the recipe here.

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Easter egg cheesecake

BOSH! These vegan cheesecake-stuffed Easter eggs are a dazzling dessert perfect for your Easter festivities

Make this Easter egg cheesecake from BOSH! if you want individual desserts to share with a group. They take only 20 minutes to make and use plant-based cream cheese, easter eggs, and salted caramel sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate croissant tearer sharer

BOSH! Enjoy this twist on the classic chocolate croissant with this one-pan sharing recipe perfect for Easter.

BOSH! takes the classic chocolate croissant and turns it into a one-pan sharing recipe. It’s completely plant-based and perfect for casual Easter celebrations. Add fruit like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries to contrast with flaky pastry and rich chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate-coated vegan cookies

For The Utter Love of Food Vegan Easter cookies can be a quick, fun, and tasty recipe for friends and family alike

From For The Utter Love of Food are these Easter-egg-shaped vegan cookies with chocolate decoration. These cookies are similar to shortbread and a great snack or treat to share with the whole family.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Easter chocolate cake

Give Me Plant Food Enjoy this easy-to-make vegan Easter chocolate cake, complete with vegan Mini Eggs and purple vanilla frosting

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Find the recipe here.

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