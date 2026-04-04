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Desserts Vegan Recipes

7 Easter Desserts To Sweeten The Occasion

Whether for a gathering or a laid back weekend, these Easter desserts will impress

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4 Minutes Read

vegan Easter chocolate cake with purple icing These desserts are great for sharing over Easter weekend - Media Credit: Stine Andersen

Easter desserts are a big part of the holiday, from chocolate treats to baked goods shared at the table. These vegan Easter desserts keep those traditions while using plant-based ingredients. You can still make cakes, cookies, and sweet breads without eggs or dairy.

This list of Easter treats brings together simple recipes that work for gatherings or smaller meals at home. Some focus on chocolate, while others use fruit, pastry, or classic baking methods. Many are easy to prepare and rely on ingredients you likely already have.

Read more: 10 Cozy Vegan Bakes For Afternoon Tea

Whether you want something sliceable, shareable, or easy to portion, these recipes cover a range of options you’ll enjoy near or on Easter weekend.

Vegan apple cake

This vegan apple cake is made with cinnamon and topped with apple slices
Matt Russell This apple and cinnamon spice-infused cake is sure to impress

Starting this list of Easter desserts is a classic apple cake made with plant-based ingredients. It comes from Philip Khoury and has a cinnamon and apple-flavored sponge. To top the cake, oat crumble and a dusting of icing sugar.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Easter egg blondies

Vegan easter blondie bites laid out on a marble work surface, surrounded by vegan chocolate mini eggs
Give Me Plant Food Everyone will love these bake-at-home dairy-free Easter treats

These Easter egg blondies from Stine Anderson combine dairy-free Easter eggs with rich and marbled blondies. The recipe is simple, taking only 30 minutes to make and bake.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Easter plait

a vegan Easter plait made with almonds and marzipan
Romy London If you’re a marzipan fan, you’ll love this recipe

For something more traditional, make this vegan Easter plait by Romy London. The bread is filled with marzipan and has a marmalade coating. The bread is sweet and pretty enough to serve to guests with tea and coffee.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 18 Cookie Recipes To Keep Handy In 2026

Easter egg cheesecake

vegan Easter eggs stuffed with plant-based cheesecake mixture and topped with vegan salted caramel and Mini Eggs
BOSH! These vegan cheesecake-stuffed Easter eggs are a dazzling dessert perfect for your Easter festivities

Make this Easter egg cheesecake from BOSH! if you want individual desserts to share with a group. They take only 20 minutes to make and use plant-based cream cheese, easter eggs, and salted caramel sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate croissant tearer sharer

easy chocolate croissant on pan vegan dessert covered in fruit
BOSH! Enjoy this twist on the classic chocolate croissant with this one-pan sharing recipe perfect for Easter.

BOSH! takes the classic chocolate croissant and turns it into a one-pan sharing recipe. It’s completely plant-based and perfect for casual Easter celebrations. Add fruit like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries to contrast with flaky pastry and rich chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate-coated vegan cookies

A platter of Easter egg-shaped vegan cookies with chocolate decoration from a recipe
For The Utter Love of Food Vegan Easter cookies can be a quick, fun, and tasty recipe for friends and family alike

From For The Utter Love of Food are these Easter-egg-shaped vegan cookies with chocolate decoration. These cookies are similar to shortbread and a great snack or treat to share with the whole family.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Easter chocolate cake

Moist vegan Easter chocolate cake with layers of purple vegan vanilla frosting and decorated with vegan mini eggs
Give Me Plant Food Enjoy this easy-to-make vegan Easter chocolate cake, complete with vegan Mini Eggs and purple vanilla frosting

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Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Brownie Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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