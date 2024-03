Looking for a vegan Easter egg showstopper to present to friends and family this year? Look no further than these stuffed Easter egg cheesecakes by BOSH!. This recipe marries the nostalgic joy of Easter treats with the sophistication of a classic cheesecake, all while staying true to plant-based goodness.

Whether you’re hosting a grand Easter brunch or simply treating yourself, these stuffed cheesecakes offer a unique twist on holiday sweets. Perfect for vegans and chocolate fanatics alike, each bite is a journey through rich chocolate and velvety cheesecake, promising a memorable Easter indulgence.

These dairy-free, plant-based desserts are super quick and easy to make. Made with caramel, plant-based Mini Eggs, and large hollow vegan chocolate Easter eggs, this really is a chocolate lover’s dream. You can even add a little plant protein kick to this dessert if you opt for tofu cream cheese or cashew nut cream cheese for your cheesecake filling.

However you decide to go about this dessert, it’s sure to impress whoever you share it with this festive season.

Easter egg cheesecake recipe

These cheesecake-stuffed Easter eggs are made with rich, plant-based salted caramel, vegan cream, and cream cheese, as well as a plethora of vegan Easter chocolates. This 8-ingredient dish is super simple to make and yet quite the eye-catching show-stopper for your Easter festivities. No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Servings 6 people Ingredients For the eggs 2 large hollow plant-based Easter eggs For the filling 600 grams plant-based cream cheese

100 grams icing sugar

250 grams plant-based double cream

1 tsp cacao powder For the topping Leftover Easter egg chocolates

200 grams plant-based Mini Eggs

Plant-based salted caramel sauce homemade or store bought Instructions Make the filling Place the double cream into a bowl and whisk until thick.

In a separate bowl, add the cream cheese and briefly blitz with an electric beater to soften slightly, then mix together with the icing sugar and cacao.

Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese bowl and mix well until the mixture comes together, blitzing briefly with the beaters again if needed to make it more malleable. Fill the Easter eggs Hollow out the 2 large Easter eggs and fill both with the cream cheese mixture.

Even the mixture out before topping with some leftover Easter egg chocolate and some crushed Mini Eggs.

Drizzle over some salted caramel sauce and place in the fridge to set.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH. You can view the original recipe here.

