This recipe for vegan Easter egg blondies makes for the perfect treat this Easter. These dairy-free dessert bars are rich and gooey on the inside, and crunchy on the outside. Topped with white chocolate and mini vegan chocolate eggs, they’ll satisfy a sweet tooth and serve as a holiday treat that everybody will love.

Choosing the right chocolate for your blondies recipe

If you don’t fancy using vegan mini eggs, you can top your Easter blondies with any other chocolate you like.

Why not think about choosing something super fancy, with a flavor that will add some contrast to the sweet blondies? Or just keep it simple and select cheap and cheerful buttons. The choice is yours, so try a few products and then use the best vegan chocolate to top your tray bake.

No ratings yet Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 6 blondies Ingredients 250 g plain flour

190 g white sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp vanilla extract

250 ml water

1/4 cup neutral-flavor oil (such as vegetable oil)

150 g vegan white chocolate drops or buttons (optional)

1 tbsp cacao powder

vegan chocolate mini eggs to decorate Instructions 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°c.

2. Add all the dry ingredients to a medium-sized bowl. Give it a little mix with a whisk.

3. Add the remaining ingredients (apart from cacao powder) and mix using a spatula.

4. To make the chocolate drizzle, simply take 1/3 cup of the batter into a small bowl, then add 1 tbsp of cacao powder and mix. Set aside.

5. Now add the cake batter to a baking tin (30x17x6), and spread it out. Add the chocolate drizzle and use the end of a fork or knife to twirl it around.

6. Bake the cake for 20 minutes. Right after taking it out of the oven, add the vegan chocolate eggs and optional vegan white chocolate drops. Enjoy!

This vegan blondies recipe was republished with permission from Give Me Plant Food. Find the original recipe here.