8 Warm Breakfasts To Start Your Day

When the weather turns cold, warm breakfasts can make mornings feel a little more inviting. A hot meal gives you a chance to slow down before the day begins, whether you prefer something sweet, savory, or packed with warming spices. There are plenty of ways to make breakfast more interesting than the usual bowl of cereal.

Oats, rice, chickpeas, tofu, and fresh vegetables all work well in hot breakfast recipes. Some bring fruit and gentle sweetness, while others offer bold spices, savory flavors, or a mix of textures. You can also prepare certain dishes ahead of time, making busy mornings easier without sacrificing variety.

Read more: 15 Vegan Breakfast Ideas

If you’re looking for new ideas to add to your morning routine, these recipes offer something for different tastes and schedules. From familiar breakfast favorites with a twist to dishes inspired by cuisines around the world, there’s plenty of inspiration to help you start the day with a warm meal.

Tofu scramble breakfast sandwiches

Hayden Steinbaugh Add your favorite vegan cheese to this sandwich

Try these tofu scramble breakfast sandwiches by Six Vegan Sisters for a savory start to the day. Garlicky toasted bread holds tofu scramble, vegan bacon, mashed avocado, and melted vegan Cheddar for a breakfast packed with flavor and texture.

Find the recipe here.

Ginger peach baked oatmeal

Amber Asakura Fresh peaches work here too

This ginger peach baked oatmeal from Clean Food Dirty Girl combines juicy peaches with rolled oats, dates, raisins, and almonds. Ginger, cinnamon, and cloves bring warming spice, while the baked texture makes it easy to slice and reheat for breakfast throughout the week.

Find the recipe here.

Pak choi congee (Chinese rice porridge)

Katharina Pinczolits Congee was historically a famine food, but now it’s connected to comfort

The third recipe on this list comes from Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits. Their Chinese-style congee slowly cooks rice into a creamy porridge, with shiitake mushrooms and salted radish adding savory flavor. Fresh pak choi and spring onions finish the dish with a little crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Ginger-infused strawberry oat bake

Hannah Bodsworth Have a slice with tea or coffee in the morning

Frankie Paz puts a fruity spin on baked oats with this strawberry oat bake. Homemade strawberry chia jam sits between layers of oats and ground almonds, while ginger and cardamom add a gentle spice. Cut it into bars for an easy breakfast or morning snack.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas

10-minute smashed chickpea scramble

Sarah Nevins This high-protein scramble makes for a quick and high-protein meal to start your day

Short on time? Try this smashed chickpea scramble by Sarah Nevins, which takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Mashed chickpeas combine with softened onions, nutritional yeast, tomato paste, and garlic powder for a quick savory alternative to a traditional scramble.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy Southwestern breakfast burrito

Toni Zernick This breakfast dish contains plenty of protein and fiber

Black beans, corn, red peppers, jalapeños, and chickpea scramble fill this spicy Southwestern breakfast burrito by Will Edmond. Cumin and smoked paprika give the filling a smoky kick, while avocado, fresh cilantro, and lime bring freshness to every bite.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin spiced latte pancakes

The Happy Pear You can add fruit, vegan yogurt, and other toppings to these autumnal pancakes

For something inspired by a coffeehouse favorite, try these pumpkin-spiced latte pancakes from The Happy Pear. Pumpkin puree keeps the pancakes moist, while cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and optional ground coffee recreate the familiar flavors of a spiced latte.

Find the recipe here.

Loaded zucchini breakfast casserole

Melanie McDonald Serve this breakfast casserole to a group or use it as meal prep for the week

Melanie McDonald gives breakfast casserole a plant-based twist with zucchini, onions, hash browns, and crusty bread layered in a savory tofu custard. Garlic, Dijon mustard, nutritional yeast, and herbs add flavor, while the oven creates a golden top and soft center.

Find the recipe here.

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