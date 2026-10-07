Loaded Zucchini Breakfast Casserole

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil or water over medium-high heat. Add the onion and zucchini chunks, and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the onion and zucchini are starting to turn golden. If using water to sauté, you will need to add a few more drops throughout the cooking process to prevent sticking. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a blender, combine the tofu, garlic, mustard, arrowroot powder, nondairy milk, salt, black pepper, herbs, red pepper flakes, nutritional yeast, lemon juice and kala namak, if using. If you are using the optional vegan cheese, you can add half of that, too, if you wish, or just save it all for sprinkling on the top. Blend until smooth; then add the parsley and stir to incorporate.