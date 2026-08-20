These tofu scramble breakfast sandwiches are a quick high-protein breakfast from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Six Vegan Sisters. Each sandwich uses a simple tofu scramble, vegan bacon, avocado, and vegan Cheddar layered between slices of garlicky toasted bread. The recipe makes four sandwiches, so it suits a family breakfast or an easy weekend brunch.

The method keeps things simple. Butter the bread, season it with garlic salt, and toast it in a pan until golden. Melt the vegan cheese on one slice, then build each sandwich with mashed avocado, tofu scramble, and vegan bacon. Store-bought vegan bacon helps keep the recipe fast.

Read more: Brownie Batter Breakfast Toast

This breakfast sandwich gives you a full morning meal in handheld form. The tofu scramble adds plant protein, while the avocado adds creaminess and makes the sandwich more filling. Use Italian bread or your favorite vegan bread, and choose gluten-free bread if needed. Serve the sandwiches hot, sliced in half, with fruit, potatoes, or a simple side salad.

Reprinted with permission from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Molly Davis, Emily Letchford, and Carrie, Mary-Kate, Hannah, and Shannon Lynch. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Hayden Steinbaugh.

Whip up this tofu scramble breakfast sandwich

These vegan breakfast sandwiches use tofu scramble, vegan bacon, avocado, vegan Cheddar, and garlicky toasted bread. They make four high-protein sandwiches for an easy breakfast or brunch. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Vegan butter nut-free if needed

8 slices Italian bread or vegan bread of choice gluten-free if needed

Garlic Salt or store-bought as needed

4 slices store-bought vegan Cheddar cheese or 1 cup (113 g) Cheddar shreds (or store-bought), divided (nut-free if needed)

2 medium-sized ripe avocados peeled and pitted

1 batch Tofu Scramble gluten-free if needed

8 slices Tofu “Bacon” or prepared store-bought alternative (gluten-free if needed) Instructions Butter each slice of bread on one side and sprinkle with your desired amount of garlic salt.

Heat a large, lidded sauté pan over medium-low heat. For each sandwich, place 2 slices of bread on the skillet, butter side down. To 1 bread slice, add a slice of Cheddar cheese or ¼ cup (28 g) of Cheddar shreds; leave the other bread slice plain. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes, until the bottoms are golden brown and the cheese is melted. Remove from the pan.

Place the peeled avocado in a small bowl. Mash lightly with a fork. To the butter-free side of each cheese-free bread slice, add an equal amount of avocado, an equal amount of Tofu Scramble and 2 slices of Tofu “Bacon.” Place a cheese-topped bread slice, melted cheese side down, atop the Tofu “Bacon” to complete each sandwich. Slice each sandwich in half and serve.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com