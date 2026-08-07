This ginger peach baked oatmeal from Clean Food Dirty Girl by Molly Patrick is a vegan breakfast made with rolled oats, peaches, dates, applesauce, flaxseed, molasses, and warm spices. Ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla give the oats a bold flavor, while peaches add fruitiness in every slice. Raisins add small sweet bites, and almonds bake on top for crunch.

The recipe makes one eight-inch baking dish with four servings. The liquid ingredients blend first, so the dates break down and sweeten the oats evenly. Then the mixture bakes until the center firms up and the top turns golden.

Read more: Ginger-Infused Strawberry Oat Bake

This baked oatmeal is useful for mornings when you want breakfast ready for more than one day. Bake it once, slice it, and reheat portions through the week. You can use frozen peaches, which makes it easy to prepare outside peak peach season. Serve it with sliced peaches and maple syrup, or eat it as is.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Make your own ginger peach baked oatmeal

This vegan baked oatmeal uses rolled oats, peaches, dates, flaxseed, molasses, raisins, almonds, and warm spices. It makes four breakfast servings and can be made gluten-free with certified gluten-free oats. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Blender Ingredients: 1½ cups unsweetened non-dairy milk (360 ml)

¼ cup pitted dates chopped (48 g)

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce 64 g

2 tablespoons blackstrap molasses

2 tablespoons ground flax seeds AKA flaxmeal

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

½ tablespoon ginger powder

½ tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon clove powder Oat Mixture: 2½ cups rolled oats not instant (254 g)

2 cups frozen peaches diced (can sub fresh, peeled) (250 g)

¼ cup raisins 40 g

⅓ cup raw almonds chopped (can sub sliced) (45 g) Instructions Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

Place all of the blender ingredients into your blender and set aside for 10 minutes to allow the dates to soak.

Place the oats, diced peaches, and raisins into a mixing bowl.

Blend the mixture in your blender until smooth and creamy. Transfer the mixture to the mixing bowl with the oats and stir well to combine, making sure all of the oats are coated in the liquid.

Transfer the mixture to your lined baking dish and spread out in an even layer. Sprinkle the almonds evenly on top.

Bake until golden brown and firm in the center, about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest at least 10 minutes before serving.

Serving suggestion: Top with sliced peaches and a drizzle of pure maple syrup. To help your parchment lay flat in your baking dish, cut a piece to the size of your dish, then crumble it into a ball. Hold the ball briefly under running water to wet, then squeeze out any excess water. Smooth out the parchment, place it into your baking dish, and gently press it into place.

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