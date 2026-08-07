Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Ginger Peach Baked Oatmeal

This oatmeal bake is warm and peachy

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2 Minutes Read

Ginger Peach Baked Oatmeal with rolled oats, frozen peaches, raisins, and almonds Fresh peaches work here too - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
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This ginger peach baked oatmeal from Clean Food Dirty Girl by Molly Patrick is a vegan breakfast made with rolled oats, peaches, dates, applesauce, flaxseed, molasses, and warm spices. Ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla give the oats a bold flavor, while peaches add fruitiness in every slice. Raisins add small sweet bites, and almonds bake on top for crunch.

The recipe makes one eight-inch baking dish with four servings. The liquid ingredients blend first, so the dates break down and sweeten the oats evenly. Then the mixture bakes until the center firms up and the top turns golden.

Read more: Ginger-Infused Strawberry Oat Bake

This baked oatmeal is useful for mornings when you want breakfast ready for more than one day. Bake it once, slice it, and reheat portions through the week. You can use frozen peaches, which makes it easy to prepare outside peak peach season. Serve it with sliced peaches and maple syrup, or eat it as is.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Make your own ginger peach baked oatmeal

This vegan baked oatmeal uses rolled oats, peaches, dates, flaxseed, molasses, raisins, almonds, and warm spices. It makes four breakfast servings and can be made gluten-free with certified gluten-free oats.
Ginger Peach Baked Oatmeal with rolled oats, frozen peaches, raisins, and almonds
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Servings4

Ingredients

Blender Ingredients:
  • cups unsweetened non-dairy milk (360 ml)
  • ¼ cup pitted dates chopped (48 g)
  • ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce 64 g
  • 2 tablespoons blackstrap molasses
  • 2 tablespoons ground flax seeds AKA flaxmeal
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon powder
  • ½ tablespoon ginger powder
  • ½ tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon clove powder
Oat Mixture:
  • cups rolled oats not instant (254 g)
  • 2 cups frozen peaches diced (can sub fresh, peeled) (250 g)
  • ¼ cup raisins 40 g
  • cup raw almonds chopped (can sub sliced) (45 g)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking dish with parchment paper.
  • Place all of the blender ingredients into your blender and set aside for 10 minutes to allow the dates to soak.
  • Place the oats, diced peaches, and raisins into a mixing bowl.
  • Blend the mixture in your blender until smooth and creamy. Transfer the mixture to the mixing bowl with the oats and stir well to combine, making sure all of the oats are coated in the liquid.
  • Transfer the mixture to your lined baking dish and spread out in an even layer. Sprinkle the almonds evenly on top.
  • Bake until golden brown and firm in the center, about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest at least 10 minutes before serving.
  • Serving suggestion: Top with sliced peaches and a drizzle of pure maple syrup.
    • To help your parchment lay flat in your baking dish, cut a piece to the size of your dish, then crumble it into a ball. Hold the ball briefly under running water to wet, then squeeze out any excess water. Smooth out the parchment, place it into your baking dish, and gently press it into place.

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The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free, and they help people lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way with Drop It Club.

More by Molly Patrick

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