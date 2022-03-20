Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
These buns are so easy to make and will definitely spice up any breakfast platter!
Duration40 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Prep Time10 mins
Servings18 servings

Ingredients

Buns
  • 2 sheets puff pastry – use GF if necessary
  • 1/2 cup pecans
  • 1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar we used dark brown
  • 4 tbsp granulated sugar
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • tbsp cinnamon
  • 3 tbsp vegan butter melted
Icing
  • 3/4 cup icing sugar
  • ¾ tbsp plant milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste

Instructions

Buns

  • Preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan)/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.
  • Place the pecans on a baking tray and toast them until they are golden, between 5-10 minutes. Check them after 5 minutes as they can burn quite quickly. When cool, cut them into small pieces. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, mix the sugar, salt and cinnamon.
  • On a floured surface, unfold the first puff pastry sheet and lay it with the long edge facing you.
  • Brush half of the melted butter over the entire sheet. Evenly sprinkle half the cinnamon/sugar/salt mix over the entire sheet.
  • Roll the pastry up, away from you, into a sausage shape and lay it seal side down on the worktop.
  • Cut off both ends (around an inch either side) and then cut the roll into 9 even pieces.
  • Place the rolls on a lined baking tray (with good spacing in between each one), swirl side up, and set aside until you’ve repeated the process with the second sheet.
  • Once you’ve repeated the process with the second puff pastry sheet and filling, place the two baking trays into the oven and bake for around 17-20 minutes or until golden.

Icing

  • Mix all the ingredients together and add a little more plant milk, bit by bit, if necessary. You want the icing to be thick (ish) but pourable at the same time.

Assembly

  • Arrange the warm cinnamon buns on a tray, drizzle over the icing and top with the toasted pecans immediately after.
