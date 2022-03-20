Ingredients
Buns
- 2 sheets puff pastry – use GF if necessary
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar we used dark brown
- 4 tbsp granulated sugar
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1½ tbsp cinnamon
- 3 tbsp vegan butter melted
Icing
- 3/4 cup icing sugar
- ¾ tbsp plant milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste
Instructions
Buns
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan)/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.
- Place the pecans on a baking tray and toast them until they are golden, between 5-10 minutes. Check them after 5 minutes as they can burn quite quickly. When cool, cut them into small pieces. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix the sugar, salt and cinnamon.
- On a floured surface, unfold the first puff pastry sheet and lay it with the long edge facing you.
- Brush half of the melted butter over the entire sheet. Evenly sprinkle half the cinnamon/sugar/salt mix over the entire sheet.
- Roll the pastry up, away from you, into a sausage shape and lay it seal side down on the worktop.
- Cut off both ends (around an inch either side) and then cut the roll into 9 even pieces.
- Place the rolls on a lined baking tray (with good spacing in between each one), swirl side up, and set aside until you’ve repeated the process with the second sheet.
- Once you’ve repeated the process with the second puff pastry sheet and filling, place the two baking trays into the oven and bake for around 17-20 minutes or until golden.
Icing
- Mix all the ingredients together and add a little more plant milk, bit by bit, if necessary. You want the icing to be thick (ish) but pourable at the same time.
Assembly
- Arrange the warm cinnamon buns on a tray, drizzle over the icing and top with the toasted pecans immediately after.