Preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan)/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.

Place the pecans on a baking tray and toast them until they are golden, between 5-10 minutes. Check them after 5 minutes as they can burn quite quickly. When cool, cut them into small pieces. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the sugar, salt and cinnamon.

On a floured surface, unfold the first puff pastry sheet and lay it with the long edge facing you.

Brush half of the melted butter over the entire sheet. Evenly sprinkle half the cinnamon/sugar/salt mix over the entire sheet.

Roll the pastry up, away from you, into a sausage shape and lay it seal side down on the worktop.

Cut off both ends (around an inch either side) and then cut the roll into 9 even pieces.

Place the rolls on a lined baking tray (with good spacing in between each one), swirl side up, and set aside until you’ve repeated the process with the second sheet.