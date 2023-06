Get ready to whip up delicious vegan banana bread with this easy recipe. The best part? You probably already have most of the ingredients in your pantry, just waiting to be transformed into a sweet and flavorful banana bread. So, grab those ripe bananas, tie on your apron, and let’s start baking! With this recipe, you’ll have a tasty and healthy treat in no time that’s perfect for breakfast, snack time, or dessert.

Ingredients you’ll need

Ripe Bananas

Sugar any

Oil

Flour

Baking powder

Optional additions

Cinnamon

Salt

Nut

Chocolate Chips

Substitutions

Replace flour with gluten-free all-purpose flour

Use coconut sugar

Use any neutral flavor oil in this recipe such as avocado oil, grapeseed oil, or vegetable oil

How to make vegan banana bread

In a bowl, mash bananas until broken down, and add sugar and oil and mix until well combined.

Add plain flour and baking powder and mix with a silicone spatula until the mixture is well combined.

Pour into a small (8 by 4 inch) loaf tin lined with baking paper.

Cut a thin slice of cold vegan butter and cut into strips to place in the middle along the length of the batter – this will help the banana bread crack nicely along the middle.

What happens if you use too many bananas?

While it may seem tempting to go overboard with bananas, using too many in your banana bread recipe can lead to overly moist and dense texture. It also can make it difficult for the bread to rise properly.

Additionally, too many bananas in your vegan banana bread will prolong the baking time, leading to an unevenly cooked bread. The exterior may brown too quickly while the interior remains undercooked, resulting in an undesirable texture and inconsistent taste.

How long do you bake banana bread for?

Preheat a fan-forced oven to 170*C (335*F)

Bake for 35-45 mins depending on dimensions of your loaf tin and oven. Note, the last part of the loaf to bake is just below the middle of the crack, so when an inserted toothpick comes out clean your banana bread is ready!

Tips to make banana bread moist

If your banana bread is turning out dry, try adding a bit more fat to the recipe to give it more moisture. This can be achieved by adding an extra tablespoon of oil, which will help to keep the bread moist and tender. By making this simple adjustment, you can enjoy delicious and moist banana bread that’s perfect for any occasion.

How to store banana bread

Vegan banana bread can stay fresh for up to five days but you have to properly store it. The easiest way to do this is by wrapping the vegan banana bread in plastic wrap. Take another step and put it in an airtight container. Store in the fridge. You can also freeze banana bread for up to three months.

This recipe was republished with permission from Phil Khoury. Check out the video of him making this vegan banana bread recipe.

