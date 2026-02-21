X
Mark Ruffalo Says The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Is ‘Very Good’

Mark Ruffalo follows a vegan diet and has frequently spoken out against the meat industry and industrial farming

Photo shows actor Mark Ruffalo speaking into a microphone. Mark Ruffalo recently tried a vegan Greggs sausage roll while appearing on JOE’s “The British Test." American actor Mark Ruffalo recently tried a vegan sausage roll from British bakery chain Greggs - Media Credit: Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency

Mark Ruffalo just described the Greggs vegan sausage roll as “very good.”

The actor appeared on JOE’s “The British Test” on YouTube at the start of February. The segment asks celebrities to test their knowledge of the UK with quiz questions and a “proper” tea-making challenge, and also offers them British snacks to try.

In addition to Ruffalo, the episode featured his fellow Marvel alumni Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry as guests. All three actors star in the upcoming Bart Leighton heist thriller Crime 101. When asked to identify a picture of a certain iconic, pastry-wrapped British snack, Hemsworth correctly recognized it as a sausage roll.

The show’s producers supplied several Greggs sausage rolls for the actors to taste-test, and Ruffalo opted for the vegan option. “I bet these are great when you’re stoned,” Ruffalo said. He added, “It’s actually a very good substitute for pork.”

The tea-making challenge also featured a selection of optional vegan ingredients. Alongside a jar of instant coffee and various tea bags, guests could choose to add M&S Drinking Chocolate, maple syrup, Oreo biscuits, and Oatly Barista.

JOE’s The British Test has recently featured Christ Pratt, Will Arnett, John Bishop, Glen Powell, Edgar Wright, KATSEYE, Riley Green, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kate McKinnon.

‘No meat? No worries’

Photo shows Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo during an appearance on JOE’s “The British Test," where they tried vegan and non-vegan Greggs sausage rolls
YouTube / JOE Hemsworth, Berry, and Gruffalo appeared in a segment on JOE‘s YouTube channel

Greggs first introduced its iconic vegan sausage roll in 2019 to coincide with Veganuary. It features a unique mycoprotein-based recipe created by Quorn for the British bakery chain. Greggs has even launched sausage roll earrings.

Last year, Greggs brought back its fan-favorite vegan steak bake under a new name, “The Vegan Lattice (Steak-Free),” also made with Quorn’s mycoprotein.

“No meat? No worries,” Greggs said in a statement at the time. “Our Vegan Steak Bake is making a return to our menu but under a fresh new name. Introducing: the Vegan Lattice (Steak-Free). It’s still super tasty, just called something different.”

