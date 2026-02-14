Nearly Half Of UK Vegans Consider Incompatible Diets A Relationship Dealbreaker

It may be Valentine’s Day, but nearly half of UK vegans still consider an “incompatible diet” a dating dealbreaker.

New research has found that 47 percent of vegans see incompatible dietary preferences as a problem, compared to 20 percent of the general population.

The research was conducted by plant-based alternative protein brand Redefine Meat in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, and roughly 25 percent of those surveyed reported juggling different or incompatible diets with their significant other.

Participants cited potential issues such as: Dismissiveness (48 percent); not making an effort to cater to someone’s dietary preferences (33 percent); avoiding eating together altogether (33 percent); refusing to compromise when planning meals together (27 percent); and being closed-minded about new foods (23 percent).

These percentages also varied slightly by demographic. For example, 56 percent of women highlighted dismissiveness as a key potential issue, while 36 percent of people under 30 cited failure to compromise on meal planning as their top pick.

‘Compromise doesn’t have to mean less flavor’

Redefine Meat highlighted its alternative protein range as one “easy” way to make a meal that suits everyone, with the same “taste, texture, and sensory experience” as meat, without animals. The brand is known for its hyper-realistic, 3D printed meat.

“When it comes to Valentine’s Day date nights at home, that’s even more important – you want dishes that impress, taste amazing, and work for both plant-based and meat-eating diners,” said Daniel Ferreira, the culinary innovation lead at Redefine Meat. “Redefine Meat provides an amazing alternative suitable for both,” he said, and added, “compromise doesn’t have to mean less flavour.”

Vegans can pose a ‘symbolic threat’ to group identities

Adobe Stock Some people can see different dietary choices as a threat to their own lifestyle

In November last year, Dr Gemma Newman talked about the sometimes negative perceptions of veganism and the symbolic “threat” that it presents to omnivorism. Newman is a senior partner at a medical practice and the author of 2021’s The Plant Powered Doctor, which links plant-based nutrition and positive health outcomes.

“Vegans don’t just pose a threat to our identities as moral people; they also pose what researchers call a ‘symbolic threat’ to group identities, cherished traditions, cultural values, and social norms,” she explained in a short video shared to social media. “So much of our social customs are built around food, and this invariably leads to friction when someone is challenging these customs.”

UK shoppers can find Redefine Meat’s products at Asda. The supermarket currently carries Redefine’s plant-based burgers, pulled pork, shawarma, flank steak, pulled beef, minced beef, and a lamb kofta mix. All of its products are suitable for vegans.

