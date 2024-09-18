Greggs Unveils Vegan Sausage Roll Earrings

In extremely unexpected news, UK bakery chain Greggs recently announced the launch of its vegan sausage roll in earring form.

The Greggs vegan sausage has achieved icon status since launching in 2019. Since being spat out on live TV by well-known anti-vegan Piers Morgan, it has sold by its millions all over the country. Now, fans of the sausage roll need never be apart from the flaky pastry snack – as Greggs vegan sausage roll earrings are here.

The 22-carat gold-plated studs, which are part of Greggs’ “Baked in Gold” collection, cost £36. They were designed by British artist Dion Kitson, and they sold out in under an hour after being released. While it’s not known if or when they’ll be on sale again, Greggs has confirmed that there will be opportunities to win a pair on its social media.

Greggs The earrings have sold out, but you still have the chance to get your hands on them

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the response to our Baked in Gold collection. The speed at which it sold out shows the love our customers have for Greggs,” a Greggs spokesperson said in a statement. “This limited-edition range has truly resonated with our fans, blending our iconic menu with edgy fashion in a unique and exciting way.”

The rise of the vegan sausage roll

The Greggs vegan sausage roll, launched in January 2019, is a plant-based alternative to the bakery chain’s popular sausage roll. It’s made with a Quorn filling, a meat substitute derived from mycoprotein, encased in a flaky, dairy-free puff pastry.

The introduction of the vegan sausage roll was a significant moment for Greggs, leading to a surge in sales and widespread media coverage. The product has proved popular with the general public, with many praising its likeness in taste and texture to the original. Since its launch, Greggs has added a number of other vegan items to its menu.

