This Biotech Company Says It Could Produce Mycoprotein For Less Than A Dollar Per Kilogram

A biotech company could be on the verge of producing its mycoprotein for less than USD $1 per kilogram.

Planetary SA has said it is exploring a partnership with Dhampur Bio Organics Limited (DBO) to produce mycoprotein at an industrial scale, which would allow it to expand output, reduce overheads, and make mycoprotein extremely affordable.

Planetary is a Swiss fermentation company and the only active producer of industrial mycoprotein in Europe. Damphur Bio is India’s leading sugar producer and the owner of the largest mill in the country.

In a release, the companies said that their collaboration, when finalized, will leverage the former’s proven fermentation platform and the latter’s cost-competitive sugar infrastructure to bring affordable mycoprotein to the Indian market.

Last year, Planetary commissioned a first-of-a-kind industrial mycoprotein facility in Aarberg, Switzerland, where it produces its alternative proteins for businesses.

Mycoprotein is a popular ingredient for major brands like Quorn, Beyond Meat, and Revo Foods. It has a naturally fibrous texture, neutral flavor, and nutrient-dense profile.

As noted by Planetary, mycoprotein production is efficient, making the meat alternative far more sustainable than comparable animal products.

“After successful ramp-up and contamination-free production in Aarberg, we are excited to roll out our technology licensing playbook internationally,” said David Brandes, the co-founder and CEO of Planetary, in a statement sent to Plant Based News (PBN). “Producing food for the local and global markets at the lowest possible price point out of India will open up a whole new growth path to our category.”

Price parity, affordability, and industrially produced mycoprotein

Planetary SA Mycoprotein is nutrient-dense and has a significantly smaller footprint than traditional animal proteins

The purchase of meat and other animal products for less than $1 per kilogram is almost unheard of, anywhere. In India, the price of a broiler chicken is currently a little over $2.20 per kilogram, and even chicken liver is typically more than around $1.80.

“By bringing the production cost to below $1/kg, Mycoprotein will significantly undercut bulk de-boned chicken meat prices in any geography globally,” added Brandes. “Ultimately, this positioning enables the emerging chicken and Mycoprotein hybrid meat market, offering high-quality and sustainable blended meat applications at a discounted price to consumers.”

While blended products have historically received pushback from vegans, they can still result in a reduced carbon footprint for flexitarians and meat-eaters.

Planetary previously collaborated with Aldi for its MyVay Gourmet Filet, which featured egg whites as a binding agent and were not suitable for vegans. Egg is a common ingredient in mycoprotein products, but some brands, including Quorn, sometimes swap egg whites for potato proteins to make plant-based recipes.

Planetary said it is updating the Gourmet Filet with an improved, vegan recipe. The plant-based version is expected at Aldi stores in Switzerland this spring.

