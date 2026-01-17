Five Vegan Celebrities Were Nominated At The Golden Globes – Here’s Who Won

Five vegan performers were nominated for awards at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

Nominees include actors Cynthia Erivo, who has been vegan since 2013 and repeatedly praised the plant-based lifestyle, and Emma Stone, who reportedly follows a vegan diet. The 2026 Golden Globe Awards took place on January 11 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe Awards celebrate excellence in film and television across a range of categories, assigning awards for movies and TV programs, original songs, box office achievements, screenplays and writers, directors, comedians, and actors.

Stone was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, for her work on Bugonia, while Erivo was nominated in the same category for Wicked: For Good. Ariana Grande was also nominated for her work on Wicked: For Good, but in the Best Supporting Female Actor category. Jason Isaacs was nominated for The White Lotus in the Best Supporting Male Actor on television category, and Ricky Gervais was nominated in the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television category for Mortality. All five performers are either self-proclaimed vegans or have previously been reported to follow plant-based diets.

‘Thank God, and the trans community’

While Gervais couldn’t make it to the ceremony in person, he won the Golden Globe in his category, making the award his 10th nomination and third win. Writer, comedian, and actor Wanda Sykes, who presented the best TV stand-up performance this year, accepted the award in his place.

“Ricky Gervais, I love you for not being here,” said Sykes. “Because if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re going to thank God and the trans community.”

Vegan Golden Globes

Adobe Stock The Golden Globe Awards had an entirely vegan ceremony in 2020

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was hosted by Nikki Glaser, an American stand-up and animal rights advocate who has followed a vegan diet for nearly 10 years. Several additional vegan performers were in attendance, including Mark Ruffalo, Pamela Anderson, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who is rumored to be plant-based.

In 2020, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the nonprofit media organization that organizes the Golden Globes, adopted a plant-based menu for the awards ceremony.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) that year, said, “First, I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. […] It was a very bold move, making tonight plant-based, and it really sends a powerful message.”

