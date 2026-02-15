The Best Vegan Easter Eggs (And Other Treats) Of 2026

The Easter holidays are still a few weeks away (OK, a lot of weeks away), but the first vegan chocolate eggs of the year have officially arrived.

The following are the best vegan Easter eggs of 2026 so far. There is a good mix of large and small, affordable and luxurious, where to buy each product, and how much they cost. Some are new, some are returning favorites, and there are even a few Easter-themed treats that aren’t eggs. (Creme Egg-flavored Oreos, anyone? How about Asda’s Geometric Choc Slab?) Happy Easter, now let’s get stuck in.

Read more: Nearly Half Of UK Vegans Consider Incompatible Diets A Relationship Dealbreaker

The best vegan Easter eggs of 2026

Adobe Stock There are plenty of vegan chocolate eggs to choose from in 2026

Ombar Blonde Caramelised White Choco-Egg

Ocado This Ombar Easter egg also includes two blonde chocolate bars

Ombar’s Blonde Caramelised White Choco-Egg is a white chocolate treat made with desiccated coconut, Madagascan vanilla, and “rich notes of caramel.” It also boasts a short ingredient list without refined sugar, palm oil, or artificial additives.

The Ombar Blonde includes an egg and two chocolate bars, and has an RRP of £10 on Ocado and £9 at Tesco per 216g pack.

NoMo’s ‘The Ultimate Egg’

NoMo NoMo’s “Ultimate Egg” includes an extra-large egg, one chocolate bunny, and eight mini bars

This chocolate Easter egg from NoMo has returned to supermarket shelves after winning the Free From Food Awards 2025. The Ultimate Egg includes an extra-large milk chocolate egg, a Cookie Dough Bunny, and a selection of NoMo mini bars, including caramel, caramel and sea salt, mint, and orange flavor.

NoMo makes a wide selection of other Easter-themed chocolates, too, including bunny-shaped bars with Cookie Dough, Caramel, Vanilla, or Crispy Toffee filling, classic Easter eggs in three different sizes, and a chocolate and honeycomb “Bunny In A Gift Box.” The brand also sells an Easter Bunny Bundle for £50.

The NoMo Ultimate Egg itself costs £11 per 223g box when purchased from Waitrose or Ocado.

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mini Eggs

Tesco These chocolate mini eggs include a salted caramel filling

Tesco’s Finest Salted Caramel Mini Eggs are small egg-shaped chocolates with a sea salted caramel filling. They are made with coconut oil and coconut milk powder, are Rainforest Alliance certified, and labeled as suitable for vegans.

These “irresistible” chocolates have an RRP of £3.75 per 99g box.

Moo Free’s vegan Egg Hunt Kit

Moo Free This egg hunt kit from Moo Free includes six individually packaged choccy eggs

Moo Free, a dairy-free chocolate brand that has been making vegan sweets for more than 15 years, has introduced a complete Easter “Egg Hunt Kit” for kids.

Each pack includes six “allergy-friendly” eggs individually wrapped in airtight bags to avoid allergen contamination. “That way, your little bunnies can hunt, munch, and have fun without you having to worry,” said Moo Free. Five percent of each sale from the vegan Egg Hunt Kit goes to children’s charities.

Moo Free’s Egg Hunt Kit costs £4.95 at Tesco, and each of the six eggs weighs 15g.

Asda’s Raspberry & Dark Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg

Asda These are the best vegan Easter eggs of 2026 so far.

Asda’s Exceptional Raspberry & Dark Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg features a “Scottish raspberry-flavoured” egg made with dark, Belgian chocolate, and coated with raspberry pieces. It’s also available in Honeycomb & Anglesey Sea Salt flavor.

Each Exceptional Easter egg has an RRP of £9.97 per 200g.

Mummy Meegz Chuckie Egg

Mummy Meegz Chuckie Eggs are Creme Egg-inspired chocolates from Mummy Meegz

Mummy Meegz is a plant-based go-to at this time of year, and the Creme Egg-style “Chuckie Egg” is a perfect example of why. It combines vegan milk chocolate with a white-and-yellow fondant filling, just like the original. The eggs are made in the UK, and are soya and gluten-free. (Check out the Mummy Meegz Chickee Eggs, too.)

Chuckie Eggs have an RRP of £1.50 per 38g egg at Asda, £4.75 per three-pack on Ocado, and £7.99 for a five-egg, 190g “gift pack,” also on Ocado.

Read more: Chocolate Cream Pie (Dairy-Free Raw Dessert)

Asda Free From Easter Mini Eggs

Asda These are the best vegan Easter eggs of 2026 so far.

Asda’s impressive free-from section now includes packets of mini eggs, which are labeled as gluten-free and suitable for vegans.* The mini eggs are made with dairy-free milk chocolate and coated in brightly colored sugar sprinkles.

They have an RRP of £3.50 per 90g bag.

*Editor’s note: not all free-from items are free from all allergens. Always make sure you read the ingredients carefully before purchasing.

Moo Free’s Rocky Road Egg

Moo Free This Rocky Road Easter Egg from Moo Free is coated in biscuit, marshmallow, and toffee.

This chocolate egg is also from Moo Free, and includes a hollow egg covered with biscuit pieces, marshmallows, raisins, and cinder toffee pieces.

When purchased from Tesco, it costs £4.95 per 85g egg.

Creme Egg Oreos

Oreo The Creme Egg-flavored Oreos are a limited edition flavor

Oreos introduced Creme Egg-flavored cookies just in time for Veganuary 2026, but they are technically an early Easter release, too. They combine two classic Oreo biscuits with a white and yellow fondant filling like a Cadbury’s Creme Egg.

Oreos are often considered “accidentally vegan” if they are made without animal products, which is the case for these Creme Egg-flavored cookies, and Oreo-maker Mondelēz International also just announced it was dropping all animal testing.

While the Creme Egg-flavored Oreos are currently still in stores, Plant Based News (PBN) has been told that they are limited edition and available only while stocks last.

The new cookies cost £1.50 from Ocado, £1 at Morrisons, and £0.87 at Asda.

Moo Free Fondant Filled Mini Eggs

Moo Free These Moo Free mini eggs are somewhere between Cadbury’s Mini Eggs and a Creme Egg

These Moo Free Fondant Filled Mini Eggs are somewhere between a Cadbury’s Mini Egg and a Creme Egg. Each pack includes several small, milk chocolate-style mini eggs, filled with white fondant similar to that of a Creme Egg.

Moo Free’s Fondant Filled Mini Eggs are available online from Ocado or at Sainsbury’s supermarkets for an RRP of £3.95 per 84g pack.

The best private label vegan Easter eggs of 2026

Tesco Most major supermarkets in the UK now offer their own vegan Easter egg, including Tesco

In addition to the stand-out, best-of-the-best products listed above, most major supermarkets in the UK now produce and stock their own private-label vegan Easter chocolates, including luxurious large eggs, classic medium eggs, and various smaller treats and snacks. Here are some of the top own-brand Easter egg picks of 2026.

Tesco

Tesco Free From Chocolate Egg With Buttons (£3.75 per 115g)

Tesco Free From Cluckie The Chick Strawberry Flavour White Choc (£5.25/100g)

Tesco Free From Caramel Crunch Choc Egg (£5.50/100g)

Tesco Free From Choc Raisin and Biscuit Egg (£5.50/160g)

Tesco Finest Seville Orange & Dark Chocolate Egg (£8.50/200g)

Tesco Freefrom Fluffle of Bunnies (£2.95/50g)

Asda

Asda Free From Rocky Road Easter Egg (£5.15 per 170g)

Asda Free From Easter Choc Egg (£4.07/110g)

Asda Free From Easter White Choc Egg (£4.07/110g)

Asda Free Free From Caramel & Honeycomb Egg (£5.15/160g)

Asda Easter Patch the Bunny (£4.60/100g)

Asda Easter Choc Egg Shapes(£3.40/85g)

Asda bunny-shaped Free From Choc Lollipop (£0.95/28g)

Asda Easter Choc Bunnies with Honeycomb (£4.46/95g)

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s Free From Milk Choc Egg (£5.50 per 160g)

Sainsbury’s Free From Honeycomb Milk Choc Egg (£3.75/85g)

Sainsbury’s Free From Mini Mallows White Choc Egg (£3.75/85g)

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Free From Dark Chocolate & Orange Egg (£8/250g)

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Free From Geometric Choc Slab (£8/122g)

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Free From Extra Thick Rocky Road Egg (£8/250g)

Sainsbury’s Free From Billy the Choc Bunny (£3.75/80g)

Sainsbury’s Free From Mixed Choc & White Choc Mini Half Eggs (£3/50g)

Sainsbury’s Free From Choc Carrots (£3/70g)

Morrisons

Morrisons Free From Belgian Raspberry Dark Chocolate Egg (£8.50 per 240g)

Morrisons Free From Chocolate Hamish The Highland Cow (£5/100g)

Morrisons Free From Coated Chocolate Honeycomb pieces (£2.50/119g)

Morrisons Free From Choccy Buttons (£0.60/25g)

Morrisons Free From White Chocolate Buttons (£2.50/119g)

Read more: Will We Run Out Of Chocolate? Sustainable Alternatives And The Problem With Cocoa