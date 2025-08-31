Greggs Relaunches Fan-Favorite Vegan Steak Bake Under New Name

Greggs just brought back its fan-favorite Vegan Steak Bake under a new name: The Vegan Lattice (Steak-Free).

According to the British bakery chain, the plant-based pasty still features the same Quorn mycoprotein-based steak, diced onions, gravy, and “golden puff pastry.”

“No meat? No worries,” wrote Greggs in a statement. “Our Vegan Steak Bake is making a return to our menu but under a fresh new name. Introducing: the Vegan Lattice (Steak-Free). It’s still super tasty, just called something different.”

Greggs first introduced the Vegan Steak Bake in 2020, and relaunched it last year just in time for Veganuary 2024. As with other plant-based fan-favorites – such as the Sausage, Bean, and Cheeze Melt – Greggs customers regularly take to social media to request the steak bake’s permanent return.

While the vegan options at Greggs vary, the chain has consistently offered its successful vegan sausage roll since introducing it in 2019. Earlier this year, Greggs brought back its Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake, which it described as a “much-loved meat-free favorite.”

The Vegan Lattice (Steak-Free) is available now from Greggs stores for £2.10. Customers can also order online via Click + Collect, or get it delivered by Just Eat or Uber Eats.

Meat reducers and flexitarians cut back on animal products

Adobe Stock Greggs opened a record 226 stores in 2024

Consumer data published by Vita Mojo late last year revealed that orders for vegan food at UK quick-service restaurants increased by 56 percent in 2024.

Meanwhile, a more recent report found that nearly a quarter of consumers identify as “meat reducers” or flexitarians, while a fifth of consumers do not eat any meat. Most of those surveyed cited health and the environment as key reasons for the change.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has encouraged Britons to cut their meat consumption by around two fry-ups per week to help the UK meet emissions targets.

