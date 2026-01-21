Major Confectionary Company Behind Oreos Officially Drops All Animal Testing

Mondelēz International, the major confectionery company behind Oreos, has officially ceased all animal testing.

Mondelēz confirmed that it will no longer conduct or fund any animal experiments for “nutritional science” purposes. The news follows sustained pressure on Mondelēz by PETA in the form of public protests, a viral video, and internal calls for change.

Last year, PETA purchased stock in Mondelēz in order to question executives directly at shareholder meetings and demand transparency on animal testing. The animal rights organization’s campaign was supported by more than 63,000 people.

Mondelēz has now updated its animal testing policy on the company website. It says:

“We do not test on animals, nor do we fund or contract with external agencies or research institutions to conduct animal testing unless that testing is required by a government regulatory agency and there is no available alternative.”

The company also highlighted the “3Rs,” which are Replace, Reduce, and Refine, and referenced the need for a broader move away from traditional animal testing.

“We are committed to help [reduce] the need for animal testing and encourage our suppliers and research institutions to use non-animal tests,” wrote Mondelēz. At the foot of the policy update, the company added, “Effective January 2026.”

‘Kind consumers don’t want animals to suffer’

Adobe Stock Several of the tests previously backed by Mondelēz International were not required by law

According to PETA, the experiments previously backed by Mondelēz included studies in which mice were forced to consume human feces, chemicals, and glass beads before being killed and dissected. These tests were not required by law and had no impact on the safety or regulatory approval of the company’s products.

“Kind consumers don’t want animals to suffer in laboratories when they buy cookies and crackers,” said Shalin Gala, the PETA vice president. “PETA applauds Mondelēz for this compassionate move and urges other companies to leave animals in peace.”

This news is particularly significant for those who have boycotted Oreos up to now due to their link with animal testing. The ingredients are often free from animal products, leading some consumers to classify them as “accidentally” vegan.

