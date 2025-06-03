Wall’s Pastry Launches Two New Vegan Pasties: Peppered Steak And Chicken & Mushroom

British bakery brand Wall’s Pastry has introduced two new vegan pasties, the Vegan Peppered Steak slice and the Chicken & Mushroom slice.

Vegan Peppered Steak features plant-based steak pieces and onions in a pepper sauce, while the Chicken & Mushroom slice includes a creamy roux. The flavors represent a plant-based first for the brand, but each one adapts a classic pasty recipe found in bakeries nationwide.

Wall’s is owned by The Compleat Food Group, which owns several other pie and pastry companies in the UK, along with the plant-based meat brand Squeaky Bean.

“With these slices, we spotted the perfect opportunity to leverage our brand strength within plant-based Chilled Savoury Pastry and developed a range that is truly tasty and representative of its meat counterparts,” said Jason Manley, The Compleat Food Group’s brand director, in a statement. “Our new slices offer more choice for those seeking plant-based options.”

Wall’s Vegan Peppered Steak and Chicken & Mushroom are available from Tesco now at an RRP of £2.00 per 180g pasty. Wall’s also produces two other plant-based slices, Vegan Hearty Chilli Bean and Vegan Red Thai Curry, which feature beans and vegetables.

‘Real appetite’ for vegan versions of classic pasties

Wall's Pastry / Instagram The two newest slices may be firsts for Wall’s, but the company has produced a vegan Jumbo Sausage Roll since 2019

The 233-year-old bakery brand first introduced vegan sausage rolls in 2019 with two flavors, a classic-style mushroom-and-oats sausage roll and a hickory-smoked jackfruit version. Wall’s current vegan Jumbo Sausage Roll recipe features a pea protein and couscous blend.

Manley noted the “brilliant momentum” behind the Wall’s Vegan Sausage Roll, in particular, which the company claims is the number one product of its kind. “It’s clear there’s a real appetite for high-quality plant-based versions of familiar favourites,” he added.

Greggs, which has come to dominate UK high streets with its chain of bakeries, has a similar approach to plant-based options. In January, the brand brought back its fan-favorite Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake to join year-round meat-free staples like vegan sausage rolls.

