British bakery chain Greggs has reintroduced its Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake for Veganuary.

Greggs first launched the Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake in 2023 for its expanded Christmas range. The bakery described the pasty as a “much-loved meat-free favorite” returning “just in time” for Veganuary 2025.

The Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake includes peppers, carrots, chickpeas, parsnips, potatoes, broccoli, sweetcorn, and curry sauce, and is available nationwide from January 2, 2025. It will also be available through Click + Collect and for delivery by Just Eat and Uber Eats.

The returning pasty costs £2.10 per slice and is also available as part of Greggs’s “savory bake deal,” which allows customers to combine a bake and a hot drink from £3.35. Greggs also encouraged customers to try the rest of its “delicious lineup” of vegan options.

Veganuary 2025: What else is vegan at Greggs?

Greggs introduced its now-iconic, sell-out vegan sausage roll in 2019 and has since added a variety of vegan savories, sweets, sandwiches, and drink options to the menu.

In a statement for Veganuary 2025, Greggs also highlighted the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, Hash Browns, Southern Fried Potato Wedges, Glazed Ring Donut, and a rice dish that combines sweet potato onion bhajis, mixed veg, lentils, quinoa, long grain rice, roasted vegetables, pickled red onions, and a “flavorful” Indian-style chana masala sauce.

In addition to the spiced vegetable bake, several other Veganuary product launches this year also emphasize whole food ingredients like vegetables, tofu, mushrooms, and legumes rather than processed meat replacements.

Even Greggs’s go-to meat substitute is Quorn’s mycoprotein, a fermented mycelium-based protein. Quorn has been making meat alternatives since 1985, but fermentation technology is a particularly fast-growing presence in the alternative protein sector as of last year.

