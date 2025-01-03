X
Greggs Brings Back Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake For Veganuary

The Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake is back

Photo shows the returning Greggs Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake alongside a cup of a coffee Greggs is bringing back the Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake for Veganuary 2025 - Media Credit: Greggs

British bakery chain Greggs has reintroduced its Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake for Veganuary.

Greggs first launched the Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake in 2023 for its expanded Christmas range. The bakery described the pasty as a “much-loved meat-free favorite” returning “just in time” for Veganuary 2025.

The Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake includes peppers, carrots, chickpeas, parsnips, potatoes, broccoli, sweetcorn, and curry sauce, and is available nationwide from January 2, 2025. It will also be available through Click + Collect and for delivery by Just Eat and Uber Eats.

The returning pasty costs £2.10 per slice and is also available as part of Greggs’s “savory bake deal,” which allows customers to combine a bake and a hot drink from £3.35. Greggs also encouraged customers to try the rest of its “delicious lineup” of vegan options.

Veganuary 2025: What else is vegan at Greggs?

Greggs Greggs customers can combine the spicy bake with a hot drink for £3.35

Greggs introduced its now-iconic, sell-out vegan sausage roll in 2019 and has since added a variety of vegan savories, sweets, sandwiches, and drink options to the menu.

In a statement for Veganuary 2025, Greggs also highlighted the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, Hash Browns, Southern Fried Potato Wedges, Glazed Ring Donut, and a rice dish that combines sweet potato onion bhajis, mixed veg, lentils, quinoa, long grain rice, roasted vegetables, pickled red onions, and a “flavorful” Indian-style chana masala sauce.

In addition to the spiced vegetable bake, several other Veganuary product launches this year also emphasize whole food ingredients like vegetables, tofu, mushrooms, and legumes rather than processed meat replacements.

Even Greggs’s go-to meat substitute is Quorn’s mycoprotein, a fermented mycelium-based protein. Quorn has been making meat alternatives since 1985, but fermentation technology is a particularly fast-growing presence in the alternative protein sector as of last year.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

