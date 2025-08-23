X
A new report on protein market trends found that nearly a quarter of consumers identify as “meat reducers” or flexitarians, while a fifth do not consume any meat at all.

Health is the number one reason for consumers choosing plant-based alternative proteins. Some also cited increased dietary variety and minimized environmental impact as key factors in their decision to swap meat for plants.

The report, titled “Protein Market Trends: Growth and Global Shifts,” was published by Innova Market Insights in July. The company added that nearly 1 in 4 consumers say that health and well-being is a “top spending priority,” with 45 percent of people pursuing a nutritious diet as a key way to live “healthily,” followed by exercise and weight loss.

Notably, 42 percent of consumers said that protein is “their most important ingredient.” The report found plant protein in an increasingly diverse range of products, including fish and seafood substitutes, bean-based snacks, and within the chilled desserts category.

Even baked goods, such as Bake Me Healthy’s vegan dark chocolate cookies, incorporate upcycled sunflower protein to add functionality to what is traditionally an “indulgent category.” Overall, the report highlighted consumer interest in nutrition, improved taste, and “clean label” plant-based offerings, with shortened ingredient lists and fewer additives.

Flexitarian diets, health, and nutrition

Photo shows a selection of refrigerated vegetagles in the aisle of a supermarket
Adobe Stock Clearly defining the word “flexitarian” could make producing dietary guidelines simpler

The consumer report comes shortly after a systematic review revealed a consensus summary definition of the flexitarian diet. The review suggested that a flexitarian diet means consuming dairy, eggs, meat, or fish at least once per month but less than once per week.

It concluded that “Following a flexitarian dietary pattern in terms of reducing or limiting red meat is feasible and even implicitly recommended by the official dietary guidance of several countries,” making a broad definition useful in future recommendations and assessments.

Last year, experts recommended that US dietary guidelines prioritize plant-based proteins such as beans and lentils over meat and dairy. Meanwhile, Germany’s dietary guidelines now explicitly acknowledge the health and nutritional benefits of plant-based diets.

