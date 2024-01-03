Greggs Brings Back Vegan Steak Bake – Here’s How To Get It

UK bakery chain Greggs has announced the return of its much-loved Vegan Steak Bake for Veganuary.

The plant-based bake features Quorn savoury flavour mycoprotein pieces and onions in a rich gravy. It was hugely popular when it first launched as a limited edition option in January 2020. After it was removed from the menu two years ago, fans flocked to social media urging Greggs to bring it back.

Greggs has been teasing the return of the bake on Instagram over the last few days. The announcement has been met with huge praise on the platform, and many have called on the chain to bring back other popular vegan products like the Sausage, Bean, and CheeZe Melt.

The Vegan Steak Bake will be available in stores nationwide from Thursday, January 4. Fans can also order it via Click + Collect and get it delivered from Just Eat and Uber Eats. The bake costs £2. Greggs has not confirmed if it will be a permanent fixture on the menu, but Plant Based News has reached out to the chain for clarification.

Greggs embraces plant-based food

Greggs, which was founded in Tyneside in the UK in 1939, is one of the country’s most popular food chains. It’s best known for its pastries, which have in the past been very meat-heavy.

In 2019, Greggs sparked national headlines with the release of a vegan version of its famous pork sausage roll. The launch was a huge success, and the chain has now added a wide variety of meat-free items to its menu. For the full Greggs vegan menu, click here.

Visitors to Greggs can now choose from foods including a Vegan Sausage Breakfast roll, Glazed Ring Doughnut, and Sweet Potato & Bhaji Rice.

Veganism in the UK

According to Greggs, the rerelease of the steak is in response to huge demand from vegans in the UK. Between 2014 and 2019, the number of people identifying as vegan in the country quadrupled from 150,000 to 600,000. This January, it’s thought that more people than ever will be eating plant-based for Veganuary.

Greggs isn’t the only mainstream chain to release new meat-free products this month. Burger King UK recently announced the relaunch of its iconic bean burger, while Walkers released three new vegan flavors of crisps. They joined a long list of brands unveiling Veganuary 2024 releases.

