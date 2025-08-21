‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Mr Charlie’s Opens New Location, Announces Franchising Opportunities

Mr Charlie’s, an all-plant-based fast food chain that has been nicknamed the “vegan McDonald’s,” recently opened its newest location in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Mr Charlie’s has also announced new franchising opportunities within the US, and called for partners “who care about community, compassion, and the future of our planet.”

The brand is known for its distinctive red-and-gold color scheme and playful spins on mainstream fast-food staples, such as its plant-based “Frowny Meal.” At the Brentwood grand opening, the first 111 guests received a complimentary “Not a Cheeseburger” and fries. According to Mr Charlie’s, customers queued around the block while a DJ turned the sidewalk into a street party.

“Brentwood welcomed us with open arms, and that means everything to us,” said Taylor McKinnon, cofounder of Mr Charlie’s, in a statement. “This isn’t just another store, it’s the benchmark – proof that when community and purpose meet, something bigger is created.”

Shortly after the restaurant’s launch, Mr Charlie’s announced plans to franchise the brand across the US, describing it as a “dream made real.”

“If you have ever dreamed of creating something that matters, of transforming your restaurant into a home for change, or of stepping fully into the plant-based revolution, this is your moment,” wrote the brand. “[…] We’ve saved water, preserved forests, spared lives, and, just as importantly – created jobs and opportunities for people too often overlooked.”

Mr Charlie’s partners with LA’s Dream Center, which supports homeless and formerly incarcerated people to find employment. The brand has hired several people through the foundation, and pays all its employees above the minimum wage.

The ‘Vegan McDonald’s:’ Mr Charlie’s US expansion

Mr Charlie's Vegan brand Mr Charlie’s offers a range of plant-based spins on mainstream fast-food classics

Mr Charlie’s opened in 2022 with its flagship Hollywood brick-and-mortar location, and fans have called for further expansion. The brand has an additional storefront in San Francisco and another in Sydney, Australia. In May, Mr Charlie’s announced 18 new upcoming locations across Arizona,

The stores in Arizona will bring Mr Charlie’s total number of locations to 22. Writing on social media about the potential of franchising, the brand said its plans were “not simply expansion,” but “a call to build with us.”

