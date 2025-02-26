Brits Urged To Cut ‘Two Fry Ups’ Worth Of Meat A Week To Reduce Emissions

People in the UK should reduce meat consumption by 260g a week alongside a number of other behavioral changes to help the country meet emissions targets, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has said.

The advisory committee, made up of climate experts, today published its seventh Carbon Budget containing official advice to the government. The report, which is released every five years, looks at how the UK can stay within climate limits and achieve net zero by 2050.

The report sets out what the committee says is a cost-effective and achievable solution to reducing emissions. People will need to change their behavior in a number of ways, according to the report, with meat reduction playing a key part in climate goals. Cutting down meat consumption by 260g per week is equivalent to around two doner kebabs or two fry ups a day in total. The CCC wants to see a 25 percent reduction in general meat consumption by 2040 (compared to 2019) going up to 35 percent by 2050. Red meat consumption specifically would need to fall by 40 percent by 2050.

As reported by the Guardian, Emily Nurse, head of net zero at the Climate Change Committee, said that the committee is “absolutely not saying everyone needs to be vegan” but that they “do expect to see a shift in dietary habits.”

Other recommendations include moving away from gas boilers, greater use of public transport and cycling, as well as better home insulation.

Read more: Jim Murray Calls On Nando’s To Protect UK Rivers

Animal agriculture’s impact on the planet

Adobe Stock Meat, particularly from ruminant animals, has a huge impact on the planet

Animal farming is devastating for the planet. It’s a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions, notably methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period in the atmosphere. Animal agriculture, mostly ruminant animals like cows, produce around a third of human-caused methane emissions.

Animal agriculture is also the leading driver of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and species extinction. Vast swathes of land are cleared to grow feed and to house the animals themselves. This removes vital carbon sinks and releases carbon back into the atmosphere.

Research has shown that adopting a fully plant-based diet is the single biggest way individuals can reduce their impact on the environment. A major study published in 2023 found that going vegan leads to 75 percent less climate heating emissions, water pollution, and land use. Fully plant-based diets also cut the destruction of wildlife by 66 percent and water use by 54 percent. There is growing consensus that traditional meat consumption at its current level is not compatible with net zero targets.

Read more: Students At Bristol and Imperial College London Vote For 100% Plant-Based Catering

Should the UK go further?

While some environmental experts have welcomed the recommendations by the CCC, some believe the advice does not go far enough in tackling meat-related emissions.

“The more meat and dairy we cut, the greater the benefits are, and these recommendations can and should go further,” The Vegan Society said in a statement responding to the new report. “Plant-based proteins such as pulses and legumes present a huge opportunity as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to animal products. Dietary change is a win-win solution that improves people’s health and offers the opportunity for billions of pounds of savings to the NHS, as well as cutting emissions and protecting nature.

Animal advocacy group Viva!, which campaigns against animal farming for ethical and environmental reasons, agrees. “We are always happy to see recommendations for the reduction in animal products,” environmental campaigner Rachel Higgins told Plant Based News. “However, we are disheartened to see that the CCC hasn’t increased their reduction recommendations from previous years. The previous Carbon Budget recommended a 35 percent reduction in meat consumption by 2050, and this target remains unchanged. However, we do welcome the steeper red meat reduction target of 40 percent by 2050.”

Both Viva! and The Vegan Society have urged the government to respond appropriately to the CCC’s recommendations and take concrete action to reduce the country’s meat intake.

“As it prepares to develop a new food strategy, this government has the opportunity to implement practical policies which encourage dietary change, such as prioritizing plant-based default options in public sector menus and procurement, supporting famers who are growing sustainable and healthy plant proteins, and promoting the benefits of plant-based foods in public health campaigns,” The Vegan Society said.

Read more: UK Facing Broccoli Shortage Due To Changing Climate