Demand For Vegan Food At UK Quick-Service Restaurants Up By 56% in 2024

Consumer data has revealed that orders for vegan food at quick-service restaurants in the UK saw a 56 percent increase in 2024.

Vita Mojo published the findings, sourced from casual eateries including Leon, Gail’s, Wasabi, Yo!, Wenzel’s, and Subway. In a year that saw a strong narrative about plant-based food being in decline, these statistics seem to indicate the opposite.

The data analyzed 9.8 million meal deal orders and 139 million individual food item orders. It also found a 64 percent increase in demand for vegetarian options.

Positive news for the UK plant-based industry

Subway Subway has added a number of vegan options to its menu over the years

“The data from 2024 highlights that customers are still looking for health-conscious and plant-based options, alongside a noticeable preference for indulgent comfort food at lunchtime,” said Nick Popovici, CEO of Vita Mojo. “Additionally, the sharp rise in reusable cup usage signals a growing commitment to sustainability within the quick-service dining sector.”

Popovici was referring to customers bringing their own reusable coffee cups, a consumer behavior that the analysis found had increased by 111 percent in 2024 — a strong indication that many customers are seeking to reject single-use plastic items, with takeaway hot drinks being a strong culprit. Many UK quick-service outlets incentivize reusable coffee cups by offering a small discount when used.

This follows a similar report a few months prior that found that vegan food and drink purchases at UK airports had risen significantly this year.

Vegan options are increasing at mainstream restaurants

Many of the restaurants taking part in the report have been increasing the number and variety of vegan options. Subway offers meat-alternative sandwich fillings such as the Plant Patty and Plant Picante, Vegan CheeZe, vegan-friendly sauces, and a vegan Double Chocolate Cookie.

Leon has also increasingly become a safe haven for vegans. Besides the popular vegan Love Burger, there are quite a few options including the Bangin’ Bhaji Wrap, Golden Glow Dhal rice box, and a range of small vegan cakes. Wenzel’s offers the ever-popular vegan sausage roll, also available on the Wenzel’s website as an 18-portion platter.

