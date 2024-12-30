The Biggest Veganuary Food Launches For 2025

Veganuary 2025 is officially upon us. Christmas and its many tasty delights are already becoming a distant memory, but this month is the perfect opportunity to keep the plant-based party going. Whether you’re signing up for Veganuary’s 31-day challenge or just trying to eat more exciting plant foods, here are the biggest new launches of Veganuary 2025.

The origins of Veganuary

Veganuary was founded as a month-long plant-based challenge in 2014 by Jane Land and Matthew Glover. Since then, it has grown into a nonprofit that advocates for meat-free diets, emphasizing education, encouragement, and mass participation.

Veganuary reached an estimated twenty-five million people last year, including 1.8 million individuals that the organization helped with coaching, podcasts, and other resources. Veganuary’s 10th anniversary also saw the release of a documentary film titled It’ll Never Catch On.

By October, 27 percent of 2024’s participants were still vegan. Thirty-seven percent said they had reduced their meat consumption by more than three quarters, while 81 percent had cut down by at least half. Just three percent reported no sustained reduction.

“These incredible results show that Veganuary is so much more than a one-month pledge and that taking part leads to lasting diet change for most people,” Veganuary’s International Head of Communications, Toni Vernelli, said in a statement at the time.

In December, celebrity chefs including Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Ainsley Harriott, and Kwoklyn Wan shared some exclusive tips for 2025’s Veganuary participants. Stars like Woody Harrelson, Bethany Antonia from House of the Dragon, and Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud are also supporting the event by donating some of their go-to plant-based recipes.

Product launches for Veganuary 2025

Since its launch, an increasing number of brands have participated in Veganuary by launching new plant-based items to celebrate. Some products are limited edition and available only for a limited time, but many have gone on to become iconic meat-free staples.

Last year saw a wide variety of brands introduce new products, including everything from cocktails and fast food to healthy snacks and affordable supermarket-brand meals. But now that plant-based food is mainstream, what’s on the menu for 2025?

Beyond Smash burgers

Beyond Meat The Beyond Smash patties will launch at hundreds of Tesco stores across the UK

Beyond Meat is expanding its Beyond Smash burgers to 520 Tesco stores nationwide. This product features a thinner patty that the brand says is perfect for “smashing, layering, and stacking.” Each 100g serving includes 16g of plant-based protein.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Beyond Smash to Tesco stores,” said Lee Crane, Regional Sales Manager Retail UK/Ireland at Beyond Meat, in a statement sent to Plant Based News. “Whether it’s kicking off Veganuary or supporting a balanced lifestyle, Beyond Smash helps burger lovers smash their goals in January and beyond.”

Beyond Smash burgers are available from Tesco at an RRP of £3.25 for two patties.

The Tofoo Co’s tofu quartet

The Tofoo Co These four new tofu products are designed to “entice” new customers

The Tofoo Co is launching four new tofu-based products before the end of December. Each one was designed to try and “entice” new customers into trying tofu for the first time.

New items include an umami Stir Fry Block marinated with soy, ginger, and garlic; Italian-style Veggie Balls, made with a tofu-vegetable blend; Sweet Chili Cubes, diced and coated with a sticky chili marinade; and Tofu Dippers, which are breadcrumb-coated tofu nuggets.

Tofoo Co Stir Fry blocks (£2.75 per 280g) are coming to Waitrose, Sweet Chilli Cubes (£2.85 per 180g) to Tesco and Asda, Veggie Balls (£3 per 240g) to Sainsbury’s, and Tofoo Dippers (£2.50 per 160g) are coming to Asda.

Aldi’s Tempura Frickles

Aldi The new “frickles” are now available alongside Aldi’s returning Tempura Vegetables

Budget supermarket Aldi has launched a selection of new products for Veganuary, including these Plant Menu Tempura Frickles. The brand highlighted trending #friedpickles content on social media and the food’s increased presence on restaurant menus as inspiration. The range also includes new chicken burgers and kofta alongside returning favorite smoked salmon.

Plant Menu Tempura Frickles are available from Aldi stores nationwide for £1.99 per 200g.

Vivera Protein Bites

Vivera Two new varieties of Vivera’s Protein Bites will be available for Veganuary 2025

Plant-based meat brand Vivera first launched Protein Bites in September, and it’s updating the range for Veganuary 2025 with two new varieties: Tex-Mex and Garden Greens. The brand launched Protein Bites to offer a whole-food-based option that isn’t imitating conventional meat, emphasizing protein, fiber, and low saturated fat.

Vivera’s Tex-Mex and Garden Greens Protein Bites are available from Asda at £2.85 per 180g. Each pack serves two people and includes at least 20g of protein.

THIS Isn’t Chicken Kyiv and Wings

THIS/Adobe Stock THIS is launching frozen chicken wings and a garlic butter-filled Kyiv

Plant-based meat brand THIS is launching two new chicken products for January, chilled Kyivs and frozen wings. The high-protein chicken products are described as “hyper-realistic” and each fortified with iron and B12. The chicken wings feature the same “skin” THIS uses on its chicken thighs, which is made from seaweed and crisps up just like the traditional version.

The new Kyiv will cost £4.95 per 100g and launches in Sainsbury’s from January 1. Meanwhile, the frozen chicken wings will launch in ASDA from January 6 and Morrisons from January 13, with an RRP of £3.75 per 110g.

Moving Mountains ‘Superfoods’ range

Moving Mountains The new products by Moving Mountains emphasize nutrient-density and whole-food ingredients

UK brand Moving Mountains has announced the launch of a new “Superfoods” range, available exclusively from the wholesaler Brakes from January. Like Vivera, Moving Mountains is emphasizing nutrient-dense, allergen-friendly ingredients “packed with plant points.”

New items include a Superfood Burger, Crispy Burger, Sausages, and Crispy dippers, and will be available alongside classic, “meaty” Moving Mountains products.

“We looked at the changing industry climate and shifting market trends and saw a clear demand for healthier, convenient, and nutrient-rich, plant-based alternatives,” said Eleanor Faragher-Siddall, the Moving Mountains Marketing Manager, in a statement.

Wahaca’s Veganuary menu

Wahaca A mushroom carnitas tostada and beetroot tartare are on Wahaca’s Veganuary menu

Mexican-inspired restaurant chain Wahaca is launching an updated plant-based menu for Veganuary 2025. It includes a new mushroom carnitas tostada, featuring pulled king oyster and chestnut mushrooms, and a beetroot-based “beef tartare” with avocado cream.

These dishes join black bean or mushroom quesadillas, roasted Riverford organic squash, and churros with vegan-friendly dark chocolate dipping sauce from the wider menu.

The new mushroom tostada has an RRP of £7.50, and the beetroot tartare £6.50.

Leon’s Veganuary menu

Leon Leon is launching several new falafel-based main dishes and sides for Veganuary

Leon is also introducing an updated Veganuary menu for the new year, including a selection of falafel-based main meals and side dishes. Customers can choose from a falafel bowl (£6.99), served with roasted veggies, greens, and grains, a falafel wrap (£5.99) topped with pickles and roasted peppers, and a “supergreen” box (£5.99), which includes rice, chickpeas, broccoli, broad beans, and spinach. (A Kids’ Falafel Rice Box is available.)

Leon is also introducing Peas ‘N’ Seeds and Yuzu Pickled Cucumbers, which join the chain’s existing vegan options. The new menu launches at restaurants nationwide from January 8.

Tortilla’s Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito

Tortilla Tortilla’s Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito will only be available for Veganuary

Mexican fast-food restaurant Tortilla is adding the Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito to its menu for a limited time only. The award-winning Beyond Steak is paired with “Chimichurri Mayo, Mexican rice, pinto beans, hand-smashed guac, and fresh sweetcorn salsa, pickled pink onions, jalapenos, and delicately crushed tortilla chips.”

The Beyond Steak Chimichurri Burrito has an RRP of £8.80 and is also available via Uber Eats and Just Eat. It will be available from January 2 to February 6, 2025.

