The types of meat products being made from plants continues to expand well Beyond burgers. It’s now possible to buy plant-based chicken thighs, thought to be the first on the market, made by UK brand THIS.

The plant-based brand says it has created “hyper-realistic” chicken thighs complete with “skin” made of seaweed. THIS uses extrusion technology to create the meat-like fibrous texture from soy and fava bean protein. Juiciness comes from olive oil-based fat.

“We’re reinventing the way people experience plant-based dining and we’re incredibly excited to share our latest product launch, THIS™ Isn’t Chicken Thighs,” new CEO Mark Cuddigan said in a statement.

THIS The “chicken” thighs are completely free from animal products

The chicken thighs, sold in packs of four, are available in Tesco stores UK-wide now. They can be oven-baked or pan-fried to achieve the crispy texture of chicken skin.

Whole cuts growing in popularity

Plant-based meat companies have typically made replicas of ground and processed meat products such as burgers and sausages. But more are now making whole cut-style products.

Earlier in 2024, THIS launched plant-based chicken breasts, made to be pan-fried until golden brown on the outside and white on the inside. Juicy Marbles makes “beef” filets and loins using soy protein. Redefine Meat 3D-prints “beef” tenderloin and flank which you can eat in certain UK restaurants. A 3D-printed plant-based salmon filet by Austrian company Revo Foods is available in German and Austrian supermarkets.

