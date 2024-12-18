THIS Launches Vegan Chicken Wings And Kyiv For Veganuary

Plant-based brand THIS is launching two new products for Veganuary 2025. THIS Isn’t Chicken Kyiv and THIS Isn’t Chicken Wings will add to the company’s already extensive range of “chicken” products.

Both products are described as high in protein and fiber, and fortified with iron and vitamin B12. The Kyiv is made from soy and fava bean protein, with a filling of wild garlic butter and covered in sourdough breadcrumbs. The “skin” on the wings is seaweed-based, which THIS has already used to make its “hyper-realistic” chicken thighs.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries when it comes to plant-based food innovation,” Mark Cuddigan, CEO of THIS, said in a statement. “[O]ur new Kyiv and frozen wings give consumers meat-free options that don’t compromise on flavour or texture. It’s delicious, it’s nutritious, and it’s a step closer to a world where animals aren’t food.”

THIS Plant-based eaters now have even more meat substitutes to choose from

The Kyiv will be available chilled at Sainsbury’s from January 1. The wings can be found in the freezer section at Asda from January 6 and Morrisons from January 13.

New branding

The packaging for THIS Isn’t Chicken Kyiv and THIS Isn’t Chicken Wings will both feature the company’s new branding, announced earlier this month.

The new look means each product now shows the signature THIS logo of a hand holding a fork. In place of pictures of meals, there are product close-ups, while the monochrome background has been changed to a blue sky with clouds.

