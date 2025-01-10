X
Waitrose Adds 9 ‘New And Improved’ Products To Redesigned PlantLiving Range

Waitrose's expanded PlantLiving range now includes information about "plant points" on the packaging

A selection of new vegan products at Waitrsoe as part of the Plant Living range Waitrose has unveiled a number of new plant-based products - Media Credit: Waitrose/Adobe Stock

Waitrose has introduced nine “new and improved” PlantLiving products and redesigned the range’s packaging. The updated line includes several vegan ready meals and convenience foods.

The upmarket supermarket chain noted that searches for vegan and convenience cooking have been trending on the Waitrose website, with “vegan ready meals” up by 31 percent over the last 90 days. It also found that vegan options remain popular throughout the year.

The updated PlantLiving range now includes items such as Smoky Chili & Rice; Vegetable Tikka Masala & Rice; Aubergine, Mushroom, & Edamame Pillows; Vietnamese Style Vegetable Pancakes; Creamy Spinach Ravioli; Spicy ‘Nduja Style Fiorelli; Rainbow Vegetable Fritters; Mushroom & Leek Sausages; No Chicken Kyiv; No Chorizo Sausages; Plant & Veg Mince; Organic Firm Tofu; Organic Marinated Tofu; Southern Fried No Chicken; Garlic-Filled Doughballs; Plant & Vegballs; and an Indian Inspired Takeaway Feast.

The Indian Inspired Takeaway Feast, in particular, has seen month-on-month sales increase by 38 percent. BBC Good Food named it “Best Vegan Ready-Meal” in the 2024 Plant-Based Supermarket Awards. In the same list, Good Food also praised PlantLiving Southern Fried Chicken and named it the “Best Vegan Chicken Nuggets.”

Waitrose helps shoppers track ‘plant points’ with new packaging

Photo shows one of the new and improved Waitrose PlantLiving products, "Aubergine, Mushroom, & Edamame Pillows"
Waitrose The new-and-improved packaging shows how many plant varieties each item includes

Waitrose found that 46 percent of surveyed customers are either already trying or interested in trying to eat 30 different plant varieties per week. This is sometimes referred to as the “30 plant challenge” or “plant points,” and can help people to boost and loosely track dietary diversity.

Eighty-seven percent of Waitrose customers agreed that having the number of plant varieties on labels would help them achieve this goal, and the supermarket has now added this information to 14 items in the PlantLiving range. The Vegetable Tikka Masala & Rice, for example, contains 10 different plant varieties, while the Vegetable Pancakes contain 11.

The PlantLiving range is available from Waitrose.com, with select items also available via Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

