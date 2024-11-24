From Lindt to Nomo: Vegan Christmas Chocolates For 2024

Lots of brands are rolling out new and returning plant-based favorites ahead of Christmas 2024, which is now just over four weeks away. Here is the best vegan Christmas chocolate you need to know about for this year’s holiday season.

For many households, chocolate is a key and beloved part of the festive season. But the vast majority of chocolates traditionally associated with Christmas aren’t suitable for those on plant-based diets. The likes of Celebrations, Roses, Quality Street, and Toblerone all contain dairy, and they have yet to introduce vegan versions of their products.

There are a number of brands, however, that do offer dairy-free Christmas chocolates. As well as all-vegan companies like Catherine’s Originals and Nomo, mainstream chocolate brands like Lindt also offer vegan Christmas chocolates for 2024. Here are our picks of the best.

Lindt Lindor Truffles

Lindt Lindt’s vegan Lindor truffles are available once again, but only in the US

Lindt launched two vegan versions of its Lindor Truffles, “Oatmilk” and “Dark Oatmilk,” just in time for Christmas last year. The iconic truffles are available once again, though they are still only being sold in the US. Amazon also stocks an “Assorted Oatmilk” non-dairy selection featuring both vegan Lindor truffles in one box. (For UK and EU customers, Lindt does offer some vegan selection bundles on its website, which are available outside of the US.)

Catherine’s Originals Celebrations-style vegan selection tin

Catherine's Originals Catherine’s Originals makes dairy-free chocolate selection tins

Catherine’s Originals launched its vegan chocolate selection tin back in July, thought to be the first of its kind in the UK. It includes 81 chocolates in nine flavors, including vegan options inspired by non-vegan selection boxes. These include coffee truffles, “honeycomb,” cookies and cream, orange and almond, pralines, coconut, and caramels.

Founder Catherine Dodd started the company in 2021 when she was just 18. Dodd has said that she was inspired to create vegan holiday chocolates after missing out on the selection tins that are such a popular choice at Christmas, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

Moo Free’s vegan milk and white chocolate ‘Crimbo Pud’

Moo Free This “Choccy Pud” is just one of Moo Free’s Christmas-themed vegan chocolates

Moo Free has a selection of plant-based Christmas chocolates, including this “Chrimbo Choccy Pud” which features a milk chocolate base “iced” with white chocolate. They are dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and made with Rainforest Alliance chocolate.

Nomo’s Christmas Reindeers

Nomo Nomo’s small animal-shaped chocolate bars are now a vegan staple, and this year the company launched a mint-flavor chocolate reindeer

Nomo has been making vegan chocolates for nearly 20 years, and its range is available at major UK supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, and Ocado.

This year, the company has introduced a mint chocolate version of its popular reindeer-shaped bar. Cookie dough flavor reindeer bars and a large, foil-covered reindeer bar are back once again. (Nomo also has a whole Christmas collection on its website, including an advent calendar, sharing boxes, mini bars, and bundles.)

Chococo’s Festive Selection Box

Chococo Chococo sells a “festive collection” of plant-based chocolates

Another selection box, this new festive-themed option from Chococo includes a selection of 25 handcrafted chocolates. It features both dairy-free milk chocolate and dark chocolate, and flavors include Hazelnut Latte, Roasted Almond Cluster, and Glorious Ginger.

Catherine’s Originals Toblerone-style ‘Obar’

Catherine's Originals Catherine’s Originals specializes in vegan holiday chocolate, including the new “Obar”

Catherine’s Originals has also introduced the Toblerone-style “Obar,” a triangle-shaped chocolate bar featuring plant-based honey, almond pieces, dairy-free milk chocolate, and a “secret ingredient.” It’s currently available to preorder and will ship in early December.

