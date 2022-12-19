Plant Based News’ Ultimate Vegan Christmas Gift Guide For 2022

2022 has been a big year for veganism. With growing awareness of the ethical and environmental costs of our food choices, as well as a huge influx of plant-based options at UK supermarkets, there are now thought to be more vegans than ever.

There’s a good chance either you, or someone you know, is vegan or veg-curious. And, as Christmas fast approaches, you may be looking for that perfect cruelty-free gift to treat your loved one (or yourself, no judgment here…).

Many people think veganism just covers diet. But vegan living involves making plant-based and cruelty-free choices whenever possible, including clothing, beauty products, and entertainment, among others.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up our picks of the best vegan gifts for 2022 – including cookbooks, shoes, accessories, skincare, and perfumes.

Vegan book gift ideas

‘This Is Vegan Propaganda’ – Ed Winters

Instagram/Earthling Ed ‘This Is Vegan Propaganda’ is the first book from Ed Winters

If you’re just getting started on your vegan journey, or simply want to learn more about the movement, This Is Propaganda (& Other Lies The Meat Industry Tells You) is a must-read.

It was written by activist Earthling Ed (real name Ed Winters), and will likely answer any question you have about veganism. Whether you want to learn about animal rights, the environment, or human health, the book provides a readable and digestible account of everything plant-based.

Cost: £12.09

Click here to buy

Asian Green cookbook

Kyle Books This cookbook features a number of delicious everyday plant-based recipes

A cookbook is sure to be a well-received gift for any vegan. This recipe book from Ching-He Huang is ideal for anyone who may not be particularly well-versed in the kitchen, as it creates simple recipes that are as easy to follow as they are delicious.

Highlights include Wok-Fried Orange-Soy Sticky Sprouts & Wild Rice Salad, Peking Mushroom Pancakes, and Smoked Tofu & Brocollo Korean-style Ram-don. The book even shows you how to make your own tofu and seitan.

Cost: £15

Click here to buy

Vegan air fryer cookbook

Rockridge Press This cookbook features a number of healthy plant-based recipes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware that pretty much everyone had good things to say about air fryers in 2022. Whether you’re at a party, the office, or somewhere in the middle of the woods, you’re almost guaranteed to be near someone talking about how “life-changing” theirs is.

Luckily, it couldn’t be easier for vegans to join in the fun – as demonstrated by this incredible cookbook. From fried green tomatoes to crunchy onion rings, there’s an air-fried plant-based dish for everyone.

Cost: £12.21

Click here to buy

The Vegan Travel Handbook

Lonely Planet Food This is an ideal gift for any jet-setting vegan in your life

If you’re a vegan who’s done a lot of traveling, you’ll be aware that it can be an *experience* to say the least.

While veganism is seeing a surge in popularity across the globe, it can be tricky to know where to go, and what foods are safe to eat, in countries you’re not familiar with. This handy book is a guide to vegan-friendly travel, offering expert advice on areas to visit and the best restaurants to eat at.

Cost: £9.09

Click here to buy

Vegan food and drink gift ideas

The LoveRaw selection box

LoveRaw The brand is known for its mouthwatering dairy-free chocolate

LoveRaw is quickly achieving icon status for its delicious range of plant-based chocolate. This year, the brand has launched two gift boxes, which make for a perfect gift for any sweet-toothed vegan.

You can choose from its Selection Box, which features an array of bars, or a box filled with LoveRaw’s Christmas Nutty Choc Balls.

Cost: varies

Visit the LoveRaw website to buy

The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit

Not On The Highstreet/The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit You can create your very own vegan cheese at home

It’s safe to say that vegan cheese has a pretty bad reputation. While there was once a time when it was indeed a highly questionable option found hidden away in health food shops, there is now an abundance of delicious plant-based cheeses available to buy in supermarkets across the UK.

But if you aren’t a fan of the usual brands, why not make your own? This Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit comes complete with everything you need to create nut-based Mozzarella, Ricotta, Mascarpone, Halloumi, Feta, and Parmesan.

Cost: £28.50

Click here to buy

Vegan wine duo – Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines Why not give the gift of vegan wine this Christmas?

It may come as a surprise to some that many wines aren’t vegan-friendly. This is because of how it’s filtered, with many manufacturers using animal-derived ingredients like egg whites or milk protein as part of the process.

Thankfully, though, there are now many wines that only use plant-based ingredients. It can sometimes be difficult to tell which are vegan-friendly, so Virgin Wines has created this handy duo that would make a perfect gift this Christmas, or any other special occasion.

Cost: £29.99

Click here to buy

Cruelty-free fashion gift ideas

Vegan Rebel cap – Sarah Regensburger

Sarah Regensburger Vegan fashion has skyrocketed in popularity this year

Sarah Regensburger was recently named PETA UK’s designer of the year – and we can see why.

The vegan designer uses sustainable materials like cactus leather in her edgy and thought-provoking designs. Her mantra is “We Are The Rebels With A Cause,” as showcased by this gorgeous “Vegan Rebel” cap.

Cost: £59

Click here to buy

Cruelty-free bag – JW PEI Gabbi

JW PEI Vegan bags are big business in the fashion world

Anyone who’s been vegan for any length of time will know that buying clothes and accessories can be a struggle. Many mainstream brands have traditionally used leather to make bags, and cruelty-free options were previously hard to come by.

But now, many designers are getting the memo that consumers want leather-free accessories. This bag from JW PEI is made with vegan leather and animal-free suede, and also comes in a range of colors.

Cost: £59

Click here to buy

Vegan sneakers – Løci

LØCI These sneakers even have the seal of approval from Leonardo DiCaprio

Sneakers have also been traditionally tricky to navigate for vegans, with many using leather as a main material.

In recent years, there has been an influx of vegan sneaker brands aiming to tackle this problem. LØCI is one of them. The London-based company uses sustainable materials, and counts Mila Kunis, Jessica Alba, and Ben Affleck among its fans. What’s more, actor Leonardo DiCaprio invested in the brand earlier this year.

Cost: £140

Click here to buy

Vegan grape leather sliders – GANNI

GANNI These vegan sliders are perfect for the summer months

If you want to really treat your loved one this Christmas, these luxury sliders made from grape leather will be a great addition to any fashion-lovers summer wardrobe.

While the warm months may seem like a million years away right now for those in the UK, it’s never too early to start planning your holiday clothes.

Cost: £122

Click here to buy

Vegan beauty gift ideas

STELLA vegan skincare line

STELLA Stella McCartney launched a vegan skincare line earlier this year

Earlier this year, Stella McCartney delighted conscious consumers everywhere when she announced a new vegan skincare line. The collection, which is not tested on animals, is described as a sustainable and minimalist approach to skincare.

It features just three products – a cleanser, a daily-use serum, and a moisturizing cream.

Cost: varies

Click here to buy

Ariana Grande ‘God is a Woman’ perfume

God is a Woman Ariana Grande’s perfume is cruelty-free and made with vegan ingredients

It’s not widely known that many perfumes aren’t suitable for vegans. A large number contain animal-derived ingredients, and most mainstream products come from brands that test on animals.

As cruelty-free perfume can be hard to come by, it would make an ideal gift for any vegan in your life. Ariana Grande’s God Is A Woman fragrance has racked up a number of five-star reviews from happy customers.

Cost: £40

Click here to buy

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics The entire range is vegan-friendly

Kylie Cosmetics – which comes from entrepreneur and reality star Kylie Jenner – is one of those rare make-up brands that’s entirely vegan (meaning cruelty-free and made with all-vegan ingredients).

There are a wide range of make-up sets to choose from, but the Holiday Collection Pressed Powder Palette would make an ideal seasonal gift.

Cost: £46

Click here to buy

