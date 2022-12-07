Vegan Christmas Food UK: What’s On Offer In 2022 And Where To Buy It

It’s safe to say that vegan Christmas food used to be a pretty disappointing experience. Many plant-based eaters in the UK were doomed to nibble on sprouts, parsnips, and maybe a bit of cranberry sauce.

In 2022, however, you can eat meat-free, egg-free, and nondairy versions of pretty much all the traditional Christmas foods you used to love as a meat-eater. And sourcing it couldn’t be easier.

Pretty much all of the UK’s major supermarkets – including Tesco, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, and Asda – stock their own vegan festive ranges.

And these are by no means limited to a nut roast. You can now buy everything from vegan turkey and beef wellingtons to reindeer buns and chocolate baubles.

Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, here are some of the best festive foods on offer in the UK this year. (And don’t forget to pair them with these delicious vegan roast potatoes.)

Tesco vegan Christmas range

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Kitchen’s No Turkey Crown is sure to be a popular choice this Christmas

Tesco has released a range of sweet and savory treats that will make for a truly traditional Christmas lunch.

Its hugely successful vegan brand Wicked Kitchen created its No Turkey Crown a few years ago, which is still available to buy in store and online.

If turkey isn’t your thing, you can choose from a Tesco Finest Sweet Potato & Red Cabbage Christmas Log or Tesco Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash.

Shoppers can also purchase a range of desserts. This includes Wicked Kitchen Outrageous Orange Chocolate Festive Dessert, Wicked Kitchen Raspberry & Vanilla Layered Dessert, and Tesco Finest Stem Ginger Tiffin Cracker.

Vegan-friendly Christmas food at Asda

Asda Asda is offering a huge 97-product vegan festive range

This year, Asda has launched its biggest ever vegan range, with 97 plant-based products in total.

As well as offering traditional foods like turkey crowns and pigs in blankets, Asda also sells “Extra Special Vegan Chocolate Baubles.”

Other items include the Breaded Vegan Brie with Sweet Chilli Dip and Plant Based Cranberry Wellington.

Morrisons vegan Christmas food

Morrisons This gammon joint is completely meat-free

Morrisons has a number of plant-based treats this year, which will be sure to delight your whole family this holiday season.

These include no-prawn toast, no-cheese bake, no-turkey crown, a no-gammon joint, and a chocolate and salted caramel cheesecake.

What’s more, the supermarket now offers a completely dairy-free cheeseboard.

The Plant Revolution Say Cheeze features alternatives to Wensleydale and Cranberry, Cheddar with Jalapeno and Chilli, Smoked Cheddar, and Mild Cheddar.

Festive vegan food at Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer These reindeer buns will make a seriously cute addition to any vegan Christmas dinner

M&S have been catering to vegans with its Plant Kitchen range for a number of years. And the supermarket has announced an extensive festive line-up this year.

As well as its popular Stuffed Vegan Turkey Joint, the plant-based range includes Sticky Shallot Sprouts, Vegan Beef Wellingtons, Santas’s Cookie Pot, and even some Reindeer-Shaped Steamed Buns.

Aldi’s meat-free Christmas range

Aldi The Aldi No Beef Wellington makes for an impressive vegan centerpiece

Budget supermarket Aldi is also stocking a huge range of traditional festive treats this year.

New additions to the line-up include its Specially Selected No Beef Wellington, Plant Menu No Chicken, No Pork and No Fish Bite, Plant Menu Cauliflower Popcorn and Sweet Potato Bites, and Plant Menu Vegan Cheese Selection Pack.

Further, shoppers can once again buy the Plant Menu No Turkey Roast, Plant Menu No Pigs in Blankets, and Specially Selected Vegan Festive Wreath.

Lidl plant-based Christmas range

Lidl Lidl stocks a range of budget-friendly festive plant-based foods

Shoppers on a budget will be delighted to know they have more than usual to choose from this year – as Lidl has also expanded its very own Christmas range.

Vegans can choose from a Deluxe Vegan Festive Nut & Veggie Roast with Gravy, Deluxe Winter Sharing Wellingtons, and Deluxe Showstopper Garland.

Vegan Christmas food at Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's This Sainsbury’s roast is packed with veggies

Sainsbury’s has added a range of festive foods to its Plant Pioneers line.

These include its Christmas Pudding, Grown Delicious Mince Pies, Smoky No Cheese Bake with Garlic, and even a nondairy cheese board.

Additionally, the Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range features a No Turkey Kyiv Garlic & Truffle, and a Three Nut & Mushroom Roast.