Leonardo DiCaprio Has Added Another Vegan Sneaker Brand To His Investment Portfolio

Oscar-winning actor and serial investor Leonardo DiCaprio has participated in a £4 million fundraising round for vegan sneaker brand Løci.

The London-based shoe company has already garnered a legion of Hollywood fans. Amongst others, the likes of Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck, and Jessica Alba all wear its understated ranges.

“I am proud to be an investor in Løci, a brand dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact, and centered around creating cruelty-free, ethical footwear,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

He continued to state that he hopes the funding round will allow the brand to “amplify its mission to a wider global audience,” alluding to international expansion plans.

Løci’s sustainability credentials

Founded in 2021, Løci is the brainchild of Emmanuel and Frank Eribo, Philippe Homsy, and Mark Quaradeghini. The four entrepreneurs have previously collaborated to bring another vegan shoe brand, Butterfly Twists, to market.

Using upcycled ocean plastic waste and recycled paper wherever possible, Butterfly Twists was a precursor to more profound environmental efforts, via Løci.

Each pair of Løci sneakers repurposes the equivalent of 20 plastic bottles. These would otherwise end up in the ocean or degrading for decades in landfill sites. In addition, cork, bamboo, recycled nylon and brass, and natural rubber replace conventionally animal-based or unsustainable materials. All are sourced from within Europe.

Like many other environmentally driven brands, including Pangaia, Løci has chosen Portugal for its manufacturing. This is due to the country’s reputation for high-quality craftsmanship, alongside sustainable methodologies.

As True to Size, a collaborative fashion platform says: “‘Made in Portugal’ has become a symbol of quality and reliability produced in an environment that is socially and ecologically responsible.”

However, Portugal has banned the term “vegan leather.” The move was seen as a bid to protect the country’s heritage animal leather sector.

Løci states that since its inception, it has prevented almost one million (982,000) plastic bottles from being discarded. Furthermore, it donates 10 percent of sales to a number of nonprofit organizations including DiCaprio-endorsed Sea Shepherd and See Turtles.

“Today, sustainability is one of the most used buzzwords. We want Løci to cut through the noise and be judged by our impact,” Homsy, CMO of Løci said in a statement.

“Through education, innovation and donations, we’ve built a business model that is driven by our passion. With Leo, we could not have hoped for a more genuine and committed partner.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s sustainable investment portfolio

The Don’t Look Up star has been prolific in his support of sustainable companies.

DiCaprio has ventured into the cultivated meat sector on multiple occasions, supporting Aleph Farms, Mosa Meat, and Wildtype. Alongside, significant investment and involvement in Lewis Hamilton’s vegan fast food chain Neat Burger are confirmed, as it expands into New York.

Løci is not DiCaprio’s first fashion investment either. Earlier this year, he supported cultured leather startup, Vitrolabs, and he’s also involved with fellow vegan shoe brand Allbirds.