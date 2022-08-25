Ariana Grande attending the 2020 GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California Ariana Grande attending the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles - Media Credit: AFF / Alamy Stock Photo
Ariana Grande Launches Vegan ‘God Is A Woman’ Beauty Line

The singer’s new range features sustainably-sourced ingredients

Ariana Grande has announced the launch of her new vegan body care range, inspired by her bestselling perfume God is a Woman. 

Like her signature fragrance, the collection has been developed using vegan, clean, and sustainably-sourced ingredients, including coconut and argan oil.

The beauty range features four products: a body scrub, oil, hand and body cream, and a travel spray. 

The line is being sold exclusively by Ulta, which also stocks her fully vegan R.E.M. cosmetics brand. 

Ariana Grande taps into the conscious beauty trend

The vegan beauty market is growing. Valued at $12.72 billion in 2020, it is projected to grow to $24.79 billion by 2028. And Grande is the latest in a long line of celebrities to join the vegan skincare sector. 

An extension of her perfume line, the God is a Woman range features the same vanilla, rose, and pear undertones. Each item is designed to complement the others. This means you can use each product in turn, and top them off with a spritz of Grande’s own perfume.

“My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil,” she said.

Is Ariane Grande still vegan?

Grande first announced she was vegan in 2013, in a post on Twitter. Her brother followed in her footsteps and went vegan in 2019. 

The singer is a prolific animal rights supporter and has adopted multiple animals, including 10 rescue dogs. In 2019, she took things a step further and opened an animal rescue center. Orange Twins Rescue is based in Los Angeles.

