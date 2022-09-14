Stella McCartney Launches Vegan Skincare Range

Stella McCartney has launched a new cruelty-free, vegan skincare line designed to offer clean, non-toxic beauty with a luxurious twist.

The range, called STELLA, is described as a minimalist and sustainable approach to effective skin care.

It was launched in collaboration with high fashion conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (known simply as LVMH). The whole product line contains just three products: a cleanser, a daily-use serum, and a moisturizing cream, costing from $45 to $140 each.

“I want less, and I want it to work,” McCartney said in a statement.

“I want it to be honest and to complement my way of thinking, and of living life. Obviously I wanted to do the cleanest skincare that we could do in luxury, the purest of the pure.”

The full range has been certified by the Cruelty-Free International Leaping Bunny Programme, alongside the Vegan Society.

‘Years in the making’

McCartney claims that she has been working on her three products for two years. The extended development time has been attributed to the designer’s unyielding approach to sourcing environmentally sustainable ingredients and packaging.

The brand states that it was able to disregard nearly 2,000 commonly used ingredients. This was due to emissions attributed to the extraction or production of them. The result is a range made with a minimum of 99 percent natural ingredients, all of which were audited by environmental sustainability consultancy Quantis before being selected.

Products are supplied in reusable and recycled glass containers with pumps made from recycled plastic. The brand offers refills in conscious packaging in the form of biodegradable pouches, made from wood waste.

Looking to reduce the carbon footprint of the range further, McCartney prioritized shipping over air freight. This allowed for a one-third reduction in overall impact.

“At every stage, I have challenged myself to make the most responsible decisions, that ranges from the mode of transportation (maximizing sea-freight over air-freight) to banning single-use products through the innovative refill system we implemented,” McCartney told Glamour Magazine.

Celebrity vegan beauty: the trend that keeps growing

McCartney becomes the latest in a long line of celebrities to enter the lucrative vegan beauty sector, which is predicted to reach $21.4 billion by 2027.

Kate Moss recently announced the launch of her own luxury brand, Cosmoss. It features an array of self-care items, including perfume and, unconventionally, tea bags. The new brand is marketing the products as vegan and cruelty-free.

Last month, Ariana Grande unveiled her God is a Woman beauty line, created with Ulta. Having been vegan for more than 10 years, the range follows multiple perfume releases from Grande and the opening of an animal rescue center in 2019.

The STELLA range is available to buy now at Stella McCartney Beauty.