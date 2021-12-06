Reading Time: 3 minutes

As the year draws to a close, store windows get fuller, brighter, and more inviting – begging shoppers to fill their carts with as many gifts as possible.

But in an increasingly resource-constrained world, buying new presents isn’t always a sustainable choice. If you’re looking for eco-friendly gifts, for Christmas or any other occasion, look no further.

We’ve rounded up a handful of sustainable, zero-waste, vegan gift ideas to keep the people you love (and the planet) happy.

Skip the ‘stuff’

Treat a special someone to a trip to an animal sanctuary. Credit: Adobe. Do not use without permission.

This year, why not skip the “stuff” and opt for an experience-based gift? Movie buffs might enjoy a gift card for their local cinema, while other giftees might like a museum pass, or concert or theater tickets. Alternatively, the animal lovers in your life would love a visit to an animal sanctuary.

Make a day of it by organizing the outing yourself, complete with a plant-based lunch and plenty of pictures!

Gifts that keep on giving

Sometimes the best presents are the most practical ones. If you know your giftee has been meaning to sign up to a particular gym, or grab a subscription to Spotify, Netflix, or something similar, take the initiative and pay for their membership yourself. Bus or train credits or tickets can also be a good option, for those who rock public transportation.

Handmade is the way to the heart

If you have a special skill, like knitting, painting, photography, writing songs, making pottery or jewellery, or anything else, put it to use these holidays with a personalized creation for a loved one. A song about how much they mean to you? Go for it. A knitted vegan Christmas sweater? Absolutely. A painted portrait of their pet rescue rabbit wearing a top hat? Why not!

One person’s trash is another’s treasure

If you have a rough idea of what you’d like to buy someone, but are concerned about fast fashion and over-consumption, thrift stores are the way to go. Pick up some cool clothes, books, art, home decor items, or anything else your heart desires. As well as being better for the planet, thrifting is kinder to your wallet too.

LUSH’s naked range

A wide range of vegan “naked” products are on offer. Credit: LUSH

For the self-care experts in your life, LUSH’s extensive “naked” range is a must. The beauty and bath giant offers a wide variety of packaging-free products, most of which are vegan (be sure to look out for the Vegan Society trademark).

As well as its usual zero-waste, cruelty-free options, LUSH is offering Christmas-themed products this time of year. Its vegan Cinnamon Roll Bubble Bar boasts a spice mix of cinnamon and clove, and leaves bath water shimmering gold. The Snow Fairy Soap is made with rose water and Fair Trade Organic aloe vera, and vegan bath bombs in the shapes of snowmen, bells, and Santa’s sleigh are on offer too.

Check out the LUSH website to see the full line.

Zero-waste warrior

Help your giftee help the planet by giving them some zero-waste tools of their own. If they’re new to living waste-free, you could put together an “essentials kit” to kick things off. Seek out reusable and plastic-free coffee cups, cutlery, chopsticks, grocery bags, water bottles, tupperware, food wraps, straws, or anything else you can think of.

Take things a step further, if you so wish, by adding in zero-waste shampoo and conditioner, soap, and lip balms, for example.

Gifts like these can also make for great stocking stuffers.

Recipes in a jar (or not)

A plant-based recipe in a jar is a creative way to treat the foodies in your life. Credit: Vegan Richa

They say that the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Channel that energy by gifting the foodies in your life a (plant-based) recipe in a jar. Whether they prefer sweet, savory, or somewhere in between, there are plenty of ideas online!

For instance, pictured is a drool-worthy vegan fudge dark chocolate brownie recipe by Vegan Richa.

Of course, if you wanted to, you could pass on the jar/recipe concept and bake the treats yourself. This allows you a bit more freedom, since you can choose whatever dish you think they’ll love best. Either way, they’ll be thinking of you fondly – mid-food coma.

PS – bonus points if you make your giftee’s pet an animal-friendly snack of their own too!