7 Vegan Sesame Recipes

Sesame can add nuttiness, richness, and a light crunch to plant-based cooking. It works in sauces, marinades, dressings, baked dishes, snacks, and desserts, while sesame oil and sesame butter can bring even more flavor. These vegan sesame recipes use the ingredient in several different ways, from black sesame cookies to tofu, noodles, curry, and cauliflower wings.

The seeds themselves can be toasted, blended, sprinkled over finished dishes, or mixed into sauces. Sesame also pairs well with ingredients like ginger, soy sauce, citrus, aubergine, cucumber, and matcha, which makes it easy to use across both quick meals and more involved recipes.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes With Classic Savory Flavor Combinations

This list includes seven plant-based recipes where sesame plays a noticeable role. Some are spicy or savory, while others are cool, crisp, or sweet, giving you plenty of different ways to cook with the ingredient.

Crispy orange sesame Brussels sprouts

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace These orange chicken-style Brussels sprouts are a must-try

These crispy Brussels sprouts by Lauren Hartmann get coated in batter and panko before baking until golden. An orange glaze made with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, agave, and sesame seeds adds sweetness, tang, and a savory finish.

Find the recipe here.

Black sesame seed and matcha cookies

Ana Rusu Crackly, chewy, nutty, and a bit earthy, matcha and sesame pair beautifully in these cookies

This cookie recipe from Ana Rusu splits the dough into two halves, flavoring one with matcha and the other with black sesame butter. Rolling them together creates a marbled cookie with crisp edges, a soft center, and a mix of nutty and earthy flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Pickled sesame cucumbers

Waterbury Publications These cucumbers are refreshing, spicy, and perfect as a side dish

Try these quick pickled cucumbers by Jody Eddy for something light and crunchy. Soy sauce, rice vinegar, toasted sesame oil, brown sugar, and optional red pepper flakes coat the cucumbers before they chill, while sesame seeds finish the dish.

Find the recipe here.

20-minute sesame aubergine curry

Jo Sidey These aubergines are stuffed with a nutty sesame and peanut curry paste

This quick aubergine curry from Saskia Sidey uses a paste made with peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic, coriander, brown sugar, and curry powder. The paste coats the aubergine before roasting, giving the finished dish a rich, nutty flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 Vegan Ginger Recipes With Sweet And Savory Flavor

Sesame ginger cold noodle bowl

Kiki Nelson Give this summer sesame ginger cold noodle bowl a go; it’s made with Soba and is finished in 20 minutes

Next, these cold soba noodles by Kiki Nelson combine zucchini, asparagus, and broccolini with a tangy sesame ginger dressing. Soy sauce, rice vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, and toasted sesame oil bring the bowl together in around 20 minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Oil-free sesame ginger baked tofu

Amber Asakura We bet you’ll come back to this oil-free tofu recipe again and again

These baked tofu slabs from Molly Patrick soak in a marinade of soy sauce, brown rice vinegar, garlic, fresh ginger, coconut aminos, sesame seeds, and black pepper. Baking them until browned gives the tofu a firm texture that works in wraps, salads, or stir-fries.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy sesame cauliflower wings

Plantifully Based Eat these wings with rice for a tasty dinner

For the final recipe, these cauliflower wings from Plantifully Based use a chickpea flour batter and breadcrumbs for a crisp coating. A sticky sauce made with soy sauce, rice vinegar, maple syrup, sesame oil, ginger, and red pepper flakes adds heat and sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

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