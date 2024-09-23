20-Minute Sesame Aubergine Curry

This sesame aubergine curry comes together in a flash thanks to the use of baby eggplants. This vegan recipe comes from Broke Vegan by Saskia Sidey and is perfect for a quick, flavorful meal. The dish features a nutty paste that utilizes peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic, and coriander, which creates a deep flavor. Roasting them at a high temperature brings out their natural sweetness while making the curry extra speedy. In just 20 minutes, you’ll have a dry curry that’s full of bold flavors, but you can slow-cook it if you prefer a deeper, more tender result.
This plant-based curry is incredibly versatile. If baby aubergines aren’t available, you can use regular ones. For those who like a saucier curry, you can easily adjust by adding extra stock. This dish is great for a quick weeknight meal or a more leisurely dinner, depending on your mood. Garnish with fresh coriander and lime wedges for a refreshing burst of flavor that ties everything together. Feel free to eat your curry alongside basmati rice, extra veggies, or a flatbread of your choice.
Sesame aubergine curry
Ingredients
- 80 g raw peanuts
- 50 g sesame seeds
- 2 garlic cloves
- Large handful of coriander stalks finely chopped, leaves reserved to garnish
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 50 ml water plus extra if needed
- 10 small aubergines quartered, but left intact at the stalk end, or 2 regular aubergines, cut into small wedges
- 2 tbsp flavourless oil
- 400 ml vegan stock
- 1 lime cut into wedges, to garnish
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 240°C (475°F), Gas Mark 9.
- In a blender or a pestle and mortar, blitz or work together the peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic, coriander stalks, sugar and curry powder with the measured water, adding more to loosen if necessary – you want a spreadable paste.
- Lay the aubergines on a large baking tray. Spoon the paste on to the cut sides of the aubergines (or, if using regular aubergines, just toss the wedges in the paste).
- If you have any curry paste leftover, set it aside. Toss the aubergines in the oil and season well with salt and pepper.
- Roast the aubergines for 5–8 minutes until starting to blister and sizzle. Add any remaining curry paste and the stock, stir briefly and cook for a further 10–12 minutes until the aubergine is tender and the sauce has reduced.
- Serve with lime wedges and coriander leaves.
This recipe comes from the cookbook Broke Vegan by Saskia Sidey and is published by Hamlyn, £12.99 (www.octopusbooks.co.uk).
