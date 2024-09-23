20-Minute Sesame Aubergine Curry

This sesame aubergine curry comes together in a flash thanks to the use of baby eggplants. This vegan recipe comes from Broke Vegan by Saskia Sidey and is perfect for a quick, flavorful meal. The dish features a nutty paste that utilizes peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic, and coriander, which creates a deep flavor. Roasting them at a high temperature brings out their natural sweetness while making the curry extra speedy. In just 20 minutes, you’ll have a dry curry that’s full of bold flavors, but you can slow-cook it if you prefer a deeper, more tender result.

This plant-based curry is incredibly versatile. If baby aubergines aren’t available, you can use regular ones. For those who like a saucier curry, you can easily adjust by adding extra stock. This dish is great for a quick weeknight meal or a more leisurely dinner, depending on your mood. Garnish with fresh coriander and lime wedges for a refreshing burst of flavor that ties everything together. Feel free to eat your curry alongside basmati rice, extra veggies, or a flatbread of your choice.

Sesame aubergine curry

Quick and easy to prepare, you can enjoy this sesame aubergine curry loaded with a delicious nutty stuffing in 20 minutes. Alternatively, if you have time or want to make a slow-cooked version of this dish, you can cook it at 180°C for 35 minutes, covering with foil to prevent the liquid from evaporating. Also, if you want a saucier curry, add about 250 ml of stock. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 80 g raw peanuts

50 g sesame seeds

2 garlic cloves

Large handful of coriander stalks finely chopped, leaves reserved to garnish

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp curry powder

50 ml water plus extra if needed

10 small aubergines quartered, but left intact at the stalk end, or 2 regular aubergines, cut into small wedges

2 tbsp flavourless oil

400 ml vegan stock

1 lime cut into wedges, to garnish

Salt and pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 240°C (475°F), Gas Mark 9.

In a blender or a pestle and mortar, blitz or work together the peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic, coriander stalks, sugar and curry powder with the measured water, adding more to loosen if necessary – you want a spreadable paste.

Lay the aubergines on a large baking tray. Spoon the paste on to the cut sides of the aubergines (or, if using regular aubergines, just toss the wedges in the paste).

If you have any curry paste leftover, set it aside. Toss the aubergines in the oil and season well with salt and pepper.

Roast the aubergines for 5–8 minutes until starting to blister and sizzle. Add any remaining curry paste and the stock, stir briefly and cook for a further 10–12 minutes until the aubergine is tender and the sauce has reduced.

Serve with lime wedges and coriander leaves.

This recipe comes from the cookbook Broke Vegan by Saskia Sidey and is published by Hamlyn, £12.99 (www.octopusbooks.co.uk).

