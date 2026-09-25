Coconut can do more than add creaminess to a recipe. It can bring sweetness, richness, texture, and a gentle tropical flavor to both sweet and savory dishes. These 10 vegan coconut recipes use coconut as a clear part of the dish, rather than just a simple swap for dairy.

Some recipes use coconut milk or cream to create rich sauces, stews, puddings, and desserts. Others use shredded coconut, coconut flour, coconut water, or coconut flakes for extra flavor and texture. The result is a varied list that shows how useful coconut can be in plant-based cooking.

Read more: Butter Beans Are Having A Moment – Here Are 8 Recipes To Try

This list includes cakes, tarts, puddings, curries, stews, tofu dishes, beans, and grilled fruit. Some recipes are light and fruity, while others are creamy, rich, or warming. Each one gives coconut a proper role in the finished dish.

Vegan lemon tart with coconut

Marlene Watson-Tara Lemon and coconut work beautifully in this creamy and tangy tart

Marlene Watson-Tara uses coconut cream, lemon juice, lemon zest, and desiccated coconut in this bright tart. A quinoa or oat flour crust with pecans and flax adds texture, while kuzu helps the filling set smoothly.

Find the recipe here.

Beetroot and chickpea coconut curry

Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong

Beetroot gives this coconut curry from Gaz Oakley its deep color and earthy sweetness. Chickpeas add substance, while coconut yogurt and coconut milk help create a rich sauce with garlic, ginger, chili, and warm spices.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut & pineapple layer cake

Saloni Mehta This cake uses pineapple and coconut to the max

Saloni Mehta makes coconut central to this three-layer cake, using coconut water in the sponge and coconut cream in the buttercream. Pineapple compote sits between the layers, with dried pineapple slices finishing the top.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean, sweet potato, and coconut stew

Hannah Bodsworth Pepitas are pumpkin seeds that can be eaten raw or roasted

Frankie Paz adds coconut yogurt to this butter bean and sweet potato stew for a creamy finish. Shredded coconut also appears in the spicy-sweet pepita topping, which adds crunch alongside cayenne, curry powder, lime, and maple syrup.

Find the recipe here.

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

Monika Normand Need a new vegan breakfast? Try this mango coconut chia seed pudding

Mango and coconut milk blend into the base of this chia pudding from Emani Corcran. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it chills, while extra mango and shredded coconut add texture before serving.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 Vegan Ginger Recipes With Sweet And Savory Flavor

Upside-down rhubarb coconut cake

Romy London Decorate the top of your cake with coconut flakes and whipped coconut cream

Romy London pairs tart rhubarb with coconut in this upside-down cake. Coconut oil, coconut flour, toasted coconut flakes, and whipped coconut cream all bring the ingredient forward, while lemon zest and vanilla round out the sponge.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized grilled apples with coconut cream and granola

Jazz Apple This dish is a great dinner party dessert

Grilled apples meet coconut in this simple dessert. Coconut oil helps caramelize the fruit, while coconut yogurt and creamed coconut make the topping rich, smooth, and spoonable.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky coconut milk braised tofu

Nisha Vora Give this sticky tofu with Thai-inspired flavors a go for dinner tonight

Nisha Vora pan-fries tofu before braising it in a Thai-inspired coconut milk sauce. Soy sauce, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and chili season the liquid, which coats the tofu and works well with jasmine rice.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut flan

Zohra Banon This silky smooth flan de coco is perfect for after lunch or dinner

Jocelyn Ramirez makes this flan de coco with coconut milk, coconut cream, tofu, agar powder, raw sugar, vanilla, and syrup. The result is a smooth, custardy dessert with a clear coconut flavor and a glossy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut curried beans

Sarah Doig Inspired by the flavors of Korma, these coconutty curried beans are 100 percent vegan

Sarah Doig uses coconut milk and desiccated coconut in these korma-inspired curried beans. Chickpeas, cannellini beans, grated carrot, ground almonds, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, and garam masala cook into a creamy, warming meal.

Find the recipe here.

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