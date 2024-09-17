If you need some new vegan desserts in your life, you need to get to know this recipe. Grilled apple and coconut cream are a match made in heaven – and adding granola into the mix takes this dish to new heights.

To make this recipe, you’ll need your favorite pre-made vegan granola (you can buy it from the shop, or make it at home yourself with one of many plant-based granola recipes). This recipe may look decadent, but it’s deceptively easy to make – only requiring a small number of ingredients. Some of these are cupboard staples, like cinnamon and coconut oil, and you should be able to easily find them in the supermarket.

Make this for your next dessert, sweet snack, or even just an extravagant breakfast.

Caramelized grilled apples with coconut cream and granola

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll love this grilled apple dish. It's easy to make, only uses a few ingredients, and is sure to impress any guests at your dinner party No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Servings 2 servings Ingredients 2 Jazz apples

1 tsp coconut oil

2 tbsp coconut sugar + 2 tbsp of water For the coconut cream: 50 g plain coconut yogurt

50 g creamed coconut (the solid one you buy in a packet) To serve: Granola of your choice

A generous sprinkle of flaked almonds Instructions To make the coconut cream, melt the creamed coconut in a small pan on a very low heat.

When it is completely melted transfer it to a pan and add the coconut yogurt. Mix everything together until you have a thick cream. Place it in the fridge while you are preparing the rest.

Slice and core each Jazz Apple into 4 pieces and remove the seeds. Place them on a baking tray and drizzle the coconut oil and the cinnamon on top. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes or until slightly soft but not too squishy.

While the apples are baking make the caramel. Simply place the coconut sugar and water into a pan and bring it to the boil. Let it bubble away for about 5 minutes until it starts to thicken up and become a sticky caramel. Turn the heat off and leave it on one side.

Remove the apples from the oven and place them on the barbecue for about 2-3 minutes on each side.

Serve the apples with a generous drizzle of the coconut caramel, the coconut cream, granola and flaked almonds.

