Coconut & Pineapple Layer Cake

For the dehydrated pineapple slices, you will need to prepare these 1 to 2 days ahead. Preheat the oven to 300°F (148°C). Take a cupcake tray, invert it and lightly grease it with oil. On a cutting board, cut the pineapple into ¼-inch (6-mm)-thick slices. Arrange the pineapple slices on the cupcake wells. Place the tray in the oven for 5 to 6 hours until it has fully dried out and takes the shape of the cupcake tray.

For the pineapple compote, combine the chopped pineapple, sugar, cornstarch, water and cinnamon stick in a medium-sized saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, and stir continuously with a spatula. You want to cook this mixture until the pineapple is soft. It may come to a boil and that’s fine. Let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat, and transfer the pineapple compote into a heat-proof container. Wrap the container in plastic wrap, being sure to touch the surface of the compote with the plastic wrap. Chill it in the refrigerator for 5 to 6 hours.

For the coconut cake, preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Grease 3 (6-inch [15-cm]) cake pans with baking spray, and line them with baking paper. In a bowl, combine the coconut water, vinegar and vanilla extract. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes, until the coconut milk slightly curdles.

Next use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or an electric whisk to combine the vegan butter and granulated sugar. Beat it on medium speed until the mixture is creamy, 3 to 4 minutes. Then combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Add a third of coconut water mixture to the butter and sugar mixture, followed by a third of the all-purpose flour mixture. Mix on a low speed. Alternate between adding the coconut water mixture and the flour mixture until everything is fully combined. Lastly, fold the shredded coconut into the batter.

Divide the cake batter equally into three cake pans. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or longer, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove the cake pans from the oven, and let them cool in the pan for a couple of minutes. Then remove the cakes from the pans, and let them cool completely on a cooling rack. Use a serrated knife to trim the tops flat.

For the coconut buttercream, use a heat-proof bowl to melt the coconut cream to liquid form in the microwave. Don’t allow the liquid to become hot or boiling. Use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or an electric whisk. Combine the vegan butter and half the powdered sugar in the mixing bowl. Mix on low until the butter and powdered sugar is creamy and fluffy in texture. Scrape down the side using a spatula and continue to mix for 4 to 5 minutes. This step will ensure the buttercream is light and airy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add the remaining powdered sugar. Mix on low for 1 minute then increase the speed to medium, and continue to whip the buttercream for 4 to 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and add the vanilla extract to the melted and cooled coconut cream. Mix again for 1 to 2 minutes. Use a spatula to smooth out the buttercream by hand. This step will help to knock out any excessive air pockets trapped in buttercream.

For cake assembly, start with one coconut cake neatly arranged on a plate or cake stand. Pipe the coconut buttercream using a piping bag around the edges of the coconut cake in a circle, and spread a thin layer on the top of the cake. Fill the middle of the cake with some of the pineapple compote, about ½ inch (1.3 cm) thick. Add another coconut cake on top, and pipe the coconut buttercream around the edges and a very thin layer on the base of the coconut cake. Then fill the middle with pineapple compote about ¼ inch (6 mm) thick. Add the last coconut cake on top.