This beetroot and chickpea coconut curry is full of color, flavor, and warmth, making it exactly the kind of dish you want when the evenings turn cool.

Beetroot gives the curry an earthy sweetness, while chickpeas add substance and plant-based protein. The creamy coconut sauce ties everything together with a rich, aromatic base.

Beetroot is loaded with vitamins A and C, plus folate and iron, which support immunity and energy levels- ideal for the colder months. The roasted beets bring depth to the curry, balancing the spices with their natural sweetness. The chickpeas make it hearty enough to stand alone as a dinner, while the coconut milk softens the heat of the chili and ginger.

This recipe from Plant to Plate by Gaz Oakley turns simple ingredients into a cozy, nourishing meal. It’s quick to make once your vegetables are prepped, and it fills the kitchen with the scent of warm spices. Serve it with rice or flatbread for an easy dinner that feels both comforting and fresh.

The beetroot and chickpea coconut curry method

Beetroot gives this curry its deep color and gentle sweetness, balanced by creamy coconut and spiced chickpeas. It’s a rich, one-pan meal that’s both hearty and nourishing. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Servings 2 Ingredients 4 uncooked beetroots beets, cut into bite-sized pieces (I used candy-striped beets) For the marinade 250 g (1 cup/9oz) coconut yogurt

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 green chilli finely sliced

4 garlic cloves minced

Zest of ½ lemon

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt For the curry base 3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

4 garlic cloves minced

Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger minced

1 chilli finely chopped

½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground turmeric

3 tbsp tomato paste

170 g (1 cup/6oz) canned or cooked chickpeas

20 g (½ cup/3/4oz) toasted coconut flakes

1x 400 g (14oz) can of coconut milk

2 big handfuls of baby spinach leaves Instructions Preheat your oven to 230°C/210°C fan (450°F/Gas Mark 8).

Mix together the marinade ingredients in a large bowl, then stir through the beetroot. Transfer to a baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until the beetroot is tender.

Meanwhile, for the curry base, place a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. When hot, add the onion, garlic, ginger and chilli, and cook slowly and gently for around 8 minutes. This will allow the onions to release all their sweetness, adding depth to the curry.

Season with the salt, then add the ground spices. Cook for a further 2 minutes before adding the tomato paste, chickpeas and coconut flakes. Mix well, then add the roasted beetroot.

Deglaze the pan with the coconut milk, stirring well. Let the curry bubble away for 15 minutes, stirring through the spinach just before serving.

Extracted from Plant to Plate by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £25), Photography by Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong.

