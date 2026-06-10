10 Vegan Banana Recipes That Aren’t Banana Bread

If you thought bananas were only good for baking and smoothies, you’d be wrong. Bananas work in all kinds of vegan cooking, which is probably why so many people always have a few at home. They blend easily into breakfasts, desserts, snacks, and even savory meals, adding sweetness, texture, and body without much effort. These vegan banana recipes use the fruit in a range of different ways, going well beyond the usual loaf cake.

Bananas also pair well with ingredients like chocolate, oats, nuts, and warm spices, which makes them especially useful in simple homemade recipes. At the same time, ingredients like banana blossom and banana peel have become increasingly popular in plant-based cooking for their texture and versatility.

Read more: 8 Flavor-Packed Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

Whether your bananas are perfectly yellow or starting to brown, there are plenty of ways to use them up. These recipes keep things interesting while making the most of one of the most reliable ingredients in the kitchen.

Banana split butter mochi

Meghan Johnsson This banana split butter mochi is topped with vegan strawberry buttercream and a cherry on top

Meghan Johnsson’s banana split butter mochi combines chewy coconut mochi with classic banana split flavors. Mashed banana, strawberry buttercream, and amaretto cherries turn this gluten-free dessert into a fun, sliceable bake that works well for birthdays, gatherings, or weekend treats.

Find the recipe here.

Banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Make yourself a nourishing cold-weather breakfast that will keep you fuller for longer

This banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club makes an easy, filling breakfast. Oats, protein powder, walnuts, banana, and chocolate chips come together in one creamy bowl that’s simple to customize and easy to scale up for busy mornings.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute banana blossom ‘fish’

Make fish and chips plant-based with banana blossom

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club also shares this 10-minute banana blossom “fish” recipe. Banana blossom gets coated in seaweed, dipped in beer batter, and fried until crisp and golden. Serve it with chips, peas, or tartar sauce for a plant-based take on a takeaway classic.

Find the recipe here.

Banana tarte tatin French toast

Joann Pai This French toast recipe will have you coming back for more and more

This banana tarte tatin toast by Amanda Bankert layers caramelized bananas and soaked bread into a rich baked breakfast. Maple syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar add sweetness, while the soft center and crisp edges make it especially good served warm straight from the oven.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate banana popsicles

Roni's Kitchen These tasty four-ingredient popsicles take only five minutes to prep

These chocolate banana popsicles from Roni’s Kitchen need only four ingredients and come together quickly in a blender. Banana, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and coconut milk create a creamy frozen dessert that’s rich, simple, and easy to make throughout summer.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Recipes That Use Nutritional Yeast Like a Pro

Chocolate banana overnight oats

Amber Asakura Try out this easy-to-make chocolate banana overnight oats recipe for meal prep this week

Clean Food Dirty Girl keeps breakfast simple with these chocolate banana overnight oats. Rolled oats soak overnight with plant milk, banana, maple syrup, and vanilla, while dark chocolate chips add extra texture and sweetness by morning.

Find the recipe here.

Banana peel ‘bacon’

PlantYou Looking to spice up breakfast and reduce food waste? Try this crispy, marinated banana peel bacon for breakfast

Next, try using banana peels to make smoky vegan bacon in this clever zero-waste recipe by Carleigh Bodrug. A soy sauce and smoked paprika marinade gives the peels plenty of savory flavor, while baking creates crisp edges that work well in breakfasts and sandwiches.

Find the recipe here.

Banana oat cookies

Violife These oat cookies are made in 30 minutes

These banana oat cookies use just a handful of pantry ingredients and come together quickly in one bowl. Mashed banana, oats, peanut butter, flaxseed, and cacao nibs create soft cookies that work well for snacks, quick breakfasts, or lunchbox additions.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate crepes with banana

Stuff easy buckwheat and chocolate crepes with fresh banana in this breakfast recipe

Ela Vegan fills these chocolate crepes with whole bananas and a simple cocoa peanut butter spread. Buckwheat flour keeps the crepes soft and flexible, while the chocolate filling adds richness without making the dessert overly heavy.

Find the recipe here.

Banana blossom tacos

Try this savory dish with Baja slaw and vegan mayo

Lastly, School Night Vegan turns banana blossom into crispy Baja-style tacos with beer batter, lime pickled onions, and creamy sauce. The banana blossom flakes apart like fish once fried, making these tacos crunchy, fresh, and packed with texture.

Find the recipe here.

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