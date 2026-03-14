This banana split butter mochi turns a classic sundae into a chewy, gluten-free dessert. It keeps the familiar banana split flavor profile but presents it in a baked, sliceable form. Sweet banana, coconut, strawberry, and cherry all show up in one square. The texture stays soft and slightly springy thanks to glutinous rice flour. Every bite feels nostalgic but a little more elevated.

Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg created this vegan dessert to bring playful ice cream flavors into a bake. Mashed banana and coconut milk form the base, while coconut sugar adds depth. A strawberry buttercream made with vegan butter and freeze-dried strawberries tops each piece. An amaretto cherry finishes the look and seals the banana split theme.

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Serve the mochi cut into neat squares and pipe the buttercream just before serving. It works well for gatherings, birthdays, or a weekend dessert table. The contrast of chewy cake and creamy topping keeps it interesting. This dessert delivers sweetness, fruit, and texture in one bite.

Prep your banana split butter mochi

Try this banana split butter mochi for a gluten-free vegan dessert inspired by the classic sundae. Banana, strawberry buttercream, and a cherry on top bring familiar flavors into a chewy, baked treat. No ratings yet Servings 9 pieces Ingredients Ingredients (Butter Mochi): 1 cup mashed ripe banana about 2 bananas

3 cups glutinous rice flour

1 can full-fat coconut milk shake can before opening

1.5 cup coconut sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt Ingredients (Strawberry Buttercream): 8 oz vegan butter room temperature

1.5 cup powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup non-dairy milk

½ cup freeze dried strawberries

Amaretto cherries to top Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8×8-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper.

In a blender, blend banana and coconut milk. Pour in a large bowl and stir in coconut sugar and vanilla.

Add glutinous rice flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix until smooth and lump-free.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Tap on the counter to level.

Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until the top is golden and the edges pull slightly away from the pan. The center should be set but springy.

While baking, prepare buttercream. Whisk together butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, and non-dairy milk. Place strawberries in a blender or food processor and pulse until dust. Add the strawberry dust to the buttercream and stir until combined. Optional: Use a mesh strainer/chinois to remove the strawberry seeds before adding to frosting.

Once banana mochi has cooled, cut into 9ths and pipe buttercream on each square. Don’t forget the cherry on top!

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

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